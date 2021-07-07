As a recruiting force, Penn State is back.

The high school classes of 2020 and 2021 called into question the ability of James Franklin and his staff to dominate Pennsylvania. Beyond the home state, it even appeared that Penn State’s hegemony in the Mid-Atlantic region may have eroded.

After a remarkable recruiting run highlighted, if not culminated, by the commitment of Berks County running back Nicholas Singleton Tuesday, it’s clear that Franklin and his guys have outhustled, and/or outsmarted, a perception Franklin himself has acknowledged.

“Up to this point, we have not lived up to our normal standards,’’ Franklin said in December of 2020. “It is a frustration. At the end of the day, we’ve go to find a way to get it done.’’

They’ve found it. The 2022 recruiting class - kids who will be high school seniors this fall - now ranks third in the country according to national recruiting services 24/4 Sports and Rivals.com.

The class includes 18 commitments, 10 of them consensus 4-star prospects. It trails in the rankings only that of Notre Dame, with which Penn State is in an essential dead heat, and Ohio State, which is near a dead heat with no one.

(There are 35 5-star prospects in the class in the country. Ohio State has four of them, four more than Penn State and Notre Dame combined.)

From the Big Ten, Michigan’s class is 10th nationally, Rutgers’ (!) 11th. Next is Indiana at No. 24.

In the class of 2021, Penn State ranked 21st, sixth in the Big Ten.

The Lions’ group includes the highest-ranked quarterback of the Franklin Era (Ohio 4-star Drew Allar), three of the country’s top 30 wide receivers (including Anthony Ivey of Manheim Twp.) and nine players ranked in the top 20 at their position nationally.

Before Tuesday, it did not include a running back, the position that Penn State has probably recruited best under Franklin.

Singleton, 6-0, 210, from Governor Mifflin High, is anywhere from the third- to sixth-ranked RB in the country. Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin were his other finalists.

He led Berks County in rushing as a freshman. He’s run for 3,578 yards in 402 carries in 32 career games. That’s a hair under nine yards per carry.

He also plays defense (CB last season), finished fourth in the 100 meters (at 10.97) in the District Three track meet and qualified for districts as a shot putter.

Singleton is the sixth Penn State commit in the last six days, including three on July 4.

This all comes with provisos.

The recruiting media tends to favor large classes in their ranking formulas. Franklin obviously has room for a big class. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M all have smaller classes so far, but their classes rank slightly higher, per prospect, than Penn State’s.

On the other hand, Franklin isn’t finished. Although it’s harder than ever to compute roster math precisely, he appears to have about 82 scholarships committed for the coming season. There will be at least a few more ’22 signings. Only about half of the country’s 5-stars are committed.

Obviously, none of this helps Penn State on the field this fall. The Nittany Lions are still 4.5-point underdogs in the season opener at Wisconsin.

But on the macro level, recruiting is the most important thing Franklin does. Penn State took some hits in this realm of late from the pandemic, some geographic/conference rivals, some weak high school classes in Pennsylvania, and college football’s new normal or virtual free agency.

Even so, it was flat true, for a while there, that as Franklin himself said, they just didn’t get the job done.

This is the sport’s slowest time of year. Franklin is vacationing, and we won’t likely hear much from him until Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis July 22-23.

It’ll be interesting to hear what he’s figured out.