Chad Ryland was a soccer and baseball guy until his dad and (unknowingly) Joey Julius began turning him into a football player.

Ryland was a Cedar Crest Middle School student when he and his father attended a Cedar Crest-Lower Dauphin football game in 2014. Lower Dauphin’s kicker was Julius, a rotund but athletic multi-sport star who became something of a cult hero as Penn State’s kicker a few years later.

“I just remember they had a guy (Julius) who was putting it out the back of the end zone,’’ Ryland, who’ll kick for Maryland against Penn State Saturday, said in a phone interview.

“(Cedar Crest’s kicker), not so much. There was a clear talent gap there, and somehow, somebody knew that (Julius) played soccer for PA Classic, which is the club team I played for.

“Honestly, though, I think at the time (kicking) was more my dad’s idea than anything else.’’

Todd Ryland admitted that.

“I thought it would be cool to see him perform in front of a big crowd like that,’’ he said.

It wasn’t until Chad’s sophomore year at Crest that he bought some footballs and kicking sticks and started the process of becoming one of the best kickers in the Big Ten, and a guy who’ll likely get a chance to kick in the NFL next year.

The laboratories were the fields, and goalposts, at Cedar Crest and Lebanon Valley College. Chad would kick and Todd would chase down the footballs, over and over and over.

“If I wanted to go kick, my Dad never said no,’’ Chad said. “I can’t tell you how much that meant to me getting better. It was awesome. When I have kids, hopefully I'll be that Dad for them.’’

There were obstacles, like the fence that surrounds Earl Boltz Stadium at Cedar Crest.

“There’s a place on the back side of the stadium where you can crawl under,’’ Chad said. “Sometimes it’d be muddy, and you’d get all dirty. One of us would crawl under, and the other person would throw the ball bag over, and then they’d crawl under.’’

Eventually Ryland wanted to kick to college goalposts, which are narrower. One day Ryland was kicking at LVC and the school’s football team showed up for an informal team meeting on the bleachers.

A few of the Dutchmen started mildly razzing Ryland. He responded by setting up for a 50-yard field goal, and making two out of three. He had never hit from that distance before.

It was becoming clear that Ryland had not only an elite kicker’s physical talent, but mentional and emotional makeup.

“I’m not a super-fast runner,’’ he said. “I don’t gave 4.5 (forty-yard dash) speed. I’m not squatting 600 pounds. But for some reason, God gave me leg speed, and I was always a natural ball striker.’’

Still, soccer flows. It’s a game of endless, back-and-fourth, on-the-fly reaction. Kicking is stationary and structured and hit-or-miss. More like archery or golf or, … baseball.

“The mental piece probably comes more from baseball,’’ he said. “I was a pretty decent pitcher at Cedar Crest. It’s make or miss, ball or strike. I’m trying to throw strikes or kick strikes.’’

As a high school junior and senior, Ryland played soccer and kicked for the football team in the fall, and played baseball in the spring.

He went to a kicking camp at Manheim Central, and his performance there led to an invitation to a bigger camp and then bigger camps than that.

Soon Ryland was ranked by Kohl’s, the nationally recognized service that runs the biggest camps and develops the most kickers, as a Division One prospect.

Only the best handful of kickers in the country generally get scholarships right out of high school, but Ryland did land a preferred walk-on invite to Eastern Michigan.

He won the starting job there but admitted that, “I think early on in my career I wasn't necessarily as developed as I would have liked to be mentally as a kicker, because it was still pretty new to me.’’

He leaned on his fellow specialists, especially EMU’s punter, Jake Julien, a close friend who has been with the New England Patriots this season, through long hours of practice, developing and crafting routine.

“By now, I've got it all broken down,’’ he said. “I've got all sorts of all sorts of mental cues and little data points stored in my head.’’

He wasn’t quite that polished when the first breakthrough came, in week two of Ryland’s freshman year, a field goal as time expired to give EMU a 20-19 win at Purdue as a 16-point underdog.

As a senior last year at EMU, now on scholarship,, Ryland made 86 percent of his FG tries, including a 55-yarder in in the cold in an ESPN-televised game, and was 47-for-47 on PATs.

That led him to enter the transfer portal, try to land at a Power Five program and prepare for the NFL.

Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty and Maryland were interested.

“You look at the culture that's developed here since coach (Mike Locksley) has been here,’’ he said. “It's phenomenal. And I think the only guys that truly understand are the guys within the wall.”

In October, Ryland made his 24th straight FG, including last season, officially tying a Big Ten record. Included were a 53- and 52-yarder in the first half of Maryland’s 34-27 loss at Michigan in September.

He is now the third-to-fifth ranked kicker eligible for the 2023 NFL draft.

He’ll draw two entourages to Happy Valley Saturday, one of family and friends, one from Cedar Crest, that could total around 50 people.

“Obviously, Beaver Stadium will be a cool atmosphere to play in, similar to (Michigan),’’ he said. “I don’t think it’s any more meaningful than the next game or the prior one. I think are guys are prepared for anything they may face.’’