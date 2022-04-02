Eighty-second in the country in total offense, 90th in scoring offense, 118th in rushing offense….

Stop, you can hear a Penn State fan saying. Enough already. We know the offense was bad in 2021. We know the running game was worse than bad. Frankly, it’s snotty of you to remind us.

OK, but are you familiar with “power success rate?” That measures how often, on third or fourth down, a team runs for a first down or touchdown.

Penn State was 122nd in that, out of 130 members of NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. In “stuff rate,’’ or percentage of times a ball carrier was stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage, 116th.

OK, knock it off, And I swear, if you bring up the Illinois game, ….

That was last season’s low ebb, a hideous, nine-overtime loss to the 5-7 Illini, in which Penn State threw for a feeble 4.9 yards per attempt and ran for a feebler 2.1, and were out-rushed 357-62 despite Illinois practically engraving invitations for the Lions to run the ball.

"Not one of the most, the most frustrating time that I've ever had," Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s then-first-year offensive coordinator, admitted in a Dec. 18 interview. "They were playing coverage, they were dropping eight, playing with safeties high, you'd better run the ball, ..."

It was then that Penn State’s athletic communications folks stepped in, stopping the interview mid-sentence.

So when the gang re-convened in Florida a couple weeks later for the Outback Bowl, a writer tried to continue the conversation.

“At that time we were recapping the season,’’ Yurcich said. “It was kind of conducive to that type of discussion. Now we’re in game week, so I’m not going to talk about anything except the upcoming opponent, our team right now.’’

Someone tried it again Wednesday, when a spring practice session was partly open to the media.

“If I go back to last year, I think it’s burdening our mission,’’ Yurcich said.

Yurcich clearly got his walking, or talking, orders.

Also in the run-up to the bowl game, Villanova LB Forrest Rhyne, an FCS All-American, claimed in a Philadelphia Inquirer story that during his team’s Sept. 25 game with Penn State, “Every single play, I knew if it was a run or a pass. Every single play. And it wasn’t just me. We knew as a defense.”

Head coach James Franklin said he hadn’t seen the article, but didn’t seem surprised or taken aback.

“There’s always a tell,’’ he said. “That’s what you do all week. You study and try to find (tells) on your opponent, and then also on yourself.’’

Franklin said after a game, especially if the opposing coaching staffs are friendly, they’ll communicate any tells they may have picked up on each other. He did say that during the Villanova game, there was a tell, “in terms of one of our offensive linemen’s stance, that we were able to get resolved after that game.’’

Didn’t help much, obviously.

So will it be better this fall? If so, why?

At this stage, less than halfway through spring practice, it’s hard to be optimistic. The most essential parts, quarterback and offensive line, don’t figure to change much.

Franklin said on day one of spring ball that he already foresees a first-string OL of redshirt sophomore Olumuyiwa Fashanu at left tackle, redshirt freshman Landon Tengwell at left guard, senior Juice Scruggs at center, junior Sal Wormley at right guard and redshirt junior Caeden Wallace at right tackle.

That could change when Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad arrives.

For now, Franklin said Wednesday, “Our (o-line) numbers are real, real low. This happens from time to time when you have a bunch of guys move on.’’

QB Sean Clifford, of course, is staying for a sixth year.

If you’re realistic, you know Penn State is better off in 2022 with Clifford in the program than not.

Some would argue in favor of sacrificing 2022 to fast-track five-star freshman Drew Allar. They’d argue that in April, not October.

Having said all that, Clifford’s not going to be Joe Burrow or Mac Jones. That seems pretty clear at this point.

Allar is among a group of elite freshmen, with RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, et al, who look like eventual difference makers.

The operative word there is eventual. In 2022?

Don’t blame the messenger.