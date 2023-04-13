Last year, Penn State’s annual Blue-White game wasn’t a game, could only loosely be called a scrimmage and wasn’t even Blue against White.

Despite all that, it somehow it came down to the last play, Defense beating Offense 17-13 according to a scoring system devised by coach James Franklin in lieu of conventional football and conventional football scoring.

Franklin says he’s seen the light, or at least the value of putting a product something like football on display for this year’s game, schedule for 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

“We anticipate going back to a traditional spring game like we’ve had in the past,” said Franklin during a press conference a month ago, as spring practice began.

“I think that we’re one of the unusual schools where when 75,000 people show up to watch a spring game, I’d like to be able to give them a spring game. We’re gonna have more people at our spring game than most people have for a regular game in the fall.”

In other words, never it be said that Franklin is unwilling to give people entertainment for their name, image and likeness dollar.

If you go: Admission is free, but parking is $20 for those without 2022 season parking passes. The Weather Channel forecast calls for high temperatures around 70 degrees and a 56 percent chance of showers.

If you stay home: You can watch the game on the Big Ten Network, or listen to it on the Penn State Radio Network.

What to look for: People will be expecting some dazzle from Drew Allar, the blue-chip 2022 quarterback recruit who caddied for Sean Clifford last season. It’s his show now, although Franklin has hinted that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich may come up with a package in which to showcase the mobility of backup Beau Pribula.

Although there’s a lot to like about Penn State’s roster coming off an 11-win, Rose Bowl season, last year’s team had some important things this year’s doesn’t, at least by all appearances in April:

The two best wide receivers from last season, Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington, have moved on.

When Washington went down with an injury last year, KeAndre Lambert-Smith stepped up, with eight catches for 207 yards, two TDs and a TD pass in the regular-season finale with Michigan State and the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

One of Franklin’s chief spring refrains is that Lambert-Smith and R-sophomore Trey Wallace have emerged and WR1 and WR2, but the hunt for No. 3 and beyond continues.

Dante Cephas, the transfer portal acquisition from Kent State, isn’t enrolled yet. He’s expected to be there Saturday, but as a spectator.

Another transfer-portal WR, ex-Florida State Seminole, Malik McClain, has evidently not popped, at least to Franklin.

The casting call at WR may include Anthony Ivey, a, R-freshman from Manheim Township High School.

Also gone are anchors and leaders in the middle of the line of scrimmage (center Juice Scruggs and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher) and on the back end of the defense (safety Ji’Ayir Brown).

At center, Hunter Nourzad, a Cornell transfer who played guard last year, is expected to be the guy.

At DT, Franklin has acknowledged there’s work to do before and during spring ball. The name there could be Zane Durant, who appeared in all 13 games last year as a freshman and is somewhat typical of Manny Diaz defense in that he’s a bit undersized but very athletic.

Franklin says Durant is, “on a very good trajectory. I think you’ll see a big jump from his freshman year.’’

At safety, the guys to watch are R-sophomore Zakee Wheatley and junior Jaylen Reed. Franklin calls Wheatley, “one of those guys that the ball just finds them,’’ and he did have three takeaways in 12 games (no starts) last year.

Reed had switched from cornerback. He missed the Rose Bowl with an injury and had surgery in January, but appears to have been a pretty full participant this spring.

New guy to watch: True freshman early enrollee linebacker Tony Rojas may have been the best pure football player in the 2023 recruiting class. A running back/linebacker in high school in Fairfax, Va., Rojas put up monster numbers on both sides of the ball as a high school senior and was the Washington Post’s Metro player of the year for an area that comprises much of the talent-rich “DMV.’’

He was 197 pounds than. He’s 226 now.

“I don’t know how that is necessarily possible, but he has put on 29 pounds,’’ Franklin aid. “Every time I go to the nutrition bar he is sitting there eating — after practice he is getting an extra pump in, and he is playing fast and carrying the weight really well.’’

Penn State is pretty deep at linebacker, but Rojas figures to show up Saturday and this fall, certainly on special teams.