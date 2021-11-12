Debate is the only reason the College Football Playoff committee makes its rankings public in November. The only weekly ranking that matters is the final one, which will come Sunday, Dec. 5, the day after conference championship games are played.

The committee has said, over and over, through its spokesmen, during the eight seasons of its existence, that each weekly ranking is a snapshot. If your favorite team is (wrongly, in your view) ranked below your least favorite this week, chillax - it might not be the case next week.

People in my line of work can’t accept that - they say that it’s a snapshot, but of course they don’t mean it - even though the committee proves, over and over, that it actually does mean it, and even though that’s really not surprising, since each new piece of information strikes the eyes and ears of 13 separate human beings differently.

Nittany Nation dipped its collective toe in this water this week when Penn State was not part of the committee’s top 25 even though five teams with the same record, 6-3, as the Nittany Lions were ranked and two of them, No. 17 Auburn and No. 18 Wisconsin, have been beaten by Penn State.

Again, chillax.

Penn State isn’t going to make the playoff, of course. Neither are Wisconsin and Auburn. Forget three losses - no team with two has ever made it.

If the Lions win out, against Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State, they will comfortably be within the top 25, and probably the top 10, likely ahead of every other three-loss team.

Further, they will likely be in position for a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly, yes, the Rose Bowl.

The New Year’s Six are the Peach, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta and Rose Bowls. The CFP committee sets those matchups, although within the structure of conference/bowl tie-ins.

This year, throw out the Cotton and Orange Bowls, since they will serve as semifinal games of the playoff.

The Rose Bowl matches the Big Ten vs. the Pac 12. The Fiesta has two at-large berths, and the Peach matches an at-large vs. the top-ranked Group of Five (non-Power Five conference) team that doesn’t make the playoff, i.e. this is where Cincinnati goes if it’s not in the Final Four.

So a total of four NY6 berths - two in the Fiesta, one in the Peach, one in the Rose - are theoretically available to Penn State.

The Rose Bowl scenario is pretty straightforward:

1. Again, Penn State wins out, and finishes 9-3.

2. Ohio State wins out, wins the Big Ten championship game decisively and makes the playoff.

The second Big Ten “seed,’’ gets the Rose Bowl. Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota would all have at least three losses, and the West Division champion would have a fourth, to Ohio State.

Penn State would have four better wins - Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn and Wisconsin - than any of the others. There won’t be many teams in America with four better wins.

Of Penn State’s three losses, two were essentially without their quarterback and the other was a competitive game at Ohio State, the outcome still in doubt with 84 seconds left.

The Fiesta and Peach Bowls or more complicated, because the entire country factors in along with geography, TV considerations, etc. But, again, if Penn State is 9-3, it is very likely to be a top 10 team, and a top 10 team is very likely to make the New Year’s Six.

Penn State seems to have plenty to play for, if we assume players care about bowl games at all in the playoff era. Can’t help you with that one.