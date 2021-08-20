2020: 3-6. Best win: Probably the season opener, 38-27 at Michigan State as an 11-point underdog. Worst loss: No obvious candidates, but losing 28-21 to Nebraska at home coming off a road win wasn’t good.

Starters back: 21 (11 offense, 10 defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 240-289; yards for/against, 3052/4042. FPI: #75 in the country, #7 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #63 in the country, #6 in B10 East.

Schedule: (92nd-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 2, Temple; Sept. 11, at Syracuse; Sept. 18, Delaware; Sept. 25, at Michigan; Oct. 2, Ohio St.; Oct. 9, Michigan St.; Oct. 16, at Northwestern; Oct. 30, at Illinois; Nov. 6, Wisconsin; Nov. 13, at Indiana; Nov. 20, at Penn St.; Nov. 27, Maryland.

Coach: Greg Schiano, 13th season (71-73 overall, 3-6 in second stint at Rutgers).

Quotable: “When we first got to Rutgers it wasn't in vogue,’’ Schiano said in Indianapolis. “This was back in 2001. We actually built our program with a majority of South Florida players. At one point I think we had 39 scholarship players from South Florida.

“But then when we started to win it became cool to go to Rutgers and (some) of the best players in New Jersey started staying home and going to Rutgers. And the thing that I love is when we came back, I wouldn't say it was exactly where we left off, but we picked up pretty darn close to where we left off.”

Outlook: The Knights managed three wins last year, but gave up nearly 450 yards per game and were outgained by more than a thousand yards. Rutgers will also certainly be better - with 21 of a possible 22 offensive and defensive starters back, how could they not be? - but better is not the same as good.

The Rutgers story is more about the future than the present, and of sharp interest to Nittany Nation. In his previous stint (2001-11) Schiano got this longtime bottom feeder to five straight bowls and, at one point in 2006, a No. 6 national ranking.

He is a relentless recruiting machine; he was in the home of Manheim Central QB recruit Evan Simon’s home a matter of hours after his introductory press conference in December of 2019, and Simon was already committed.

If Schiano can build a recruiting wall around New Jersey and get a piece of the surrounding region, he can change the landscape. Rutgers’ 2022 recruiting class ranked 15th in the country by the 24/7 Sports composite, and it includes six Jersey kids and three Pennsylvanians.

Prediction: 5-7, 2-7.