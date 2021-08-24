2020: 7-2. Best win: 17-7 over Wisconsin, then ranked 10th, as a seven-point underdog. Worst loss: 29-20 at Michigan State as a 13-point favorite. Runner-up: 35-19 to Auburn in the Citrus Bowl as a four-point favorite.

Starters back: Eight (four offense, four defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 222-143; yards for/against, 3246/3071. FPI: #33 in the country, #4 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #47 in the country, #3 in B10 West.

Schedule: (129th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 3, Michigan St.; Sept. 11, Indiana St.; Sept. 18, at Duke; Oct. 2, at Nebraska; Oct. 16, Rutgers; Oct. 23, at Michigan; Oct. 30, Minnesota; Nov. 6, Iowa; Nov. 13, at Wisconsin; Nov. 20, Purdue; Nov. 27, at Illinois.

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th year (106-81).

Quotable: “I think NIL for all student-athletes is outstanding,’’ Fitzgerald said at Indy. “I'm not going to lie to you, I'm a little jealous. I mean, think about the mid-90s the dough I would have made. I mean, come on? If I was here in Indy, I probably could get a free cup of coffee.’’

Outlook: It’s hard to imagine a more perfect fit of program and coach - OK, Saban and Alabama, maybe - than Fitzgerald and Northwestern.

The Wildcats led the B10 in scoring defense last year, and were one of seven programs in the country with two first-round picks in this year’s NFL draft. Safety Brandon Joseph was the program’s freshman All-American since, um, Pat Fitzgerald.

Having said all that, Northwestern lost as much as any program in the country. That includes the quarterback, four leading receivers, four of the six leading tacklers, including superb LB Paddy Fisher, and anchor LT Rashawn Slater. And the Cats did lose three of their last four in 2020.

The schedule, which does not include Ohio State, Penn State or Indiana, might be the B10’s easiest. It should go without saying that you don’t dismiss Fitzgerald.

Prediction: 7-5, 5-4.