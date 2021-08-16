Nebraska's Martinez set to play like he has nothing to lose

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is shown during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

2020: 3-5. Best win: 30-23 as a three-point underdog vs. Penn State. Worst loss: 41-23 at home to Illinois.

Starters back: 17 (seven offense, 10 defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 185-235; yards for/against, 3132/3092. FPI: #51 in the country, #5 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #48 in the country, #4 in B10 West.

Schedule: (10th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Aug. 28, at Illinois; Sept. 4, Fordham; Sept. 11, Buffalo; Sept. 18, at Oklahoma; Sept. 25, at Michigan St.; Oct. 2, Northwestern; Oct. 9, Michigan; Oct. 16, at Minnesota; Oct. 30, Purdue; Nov. 6, Ohio St.; Nov. 20, at Wisconsin; Nov. 26, Iowa.

Coach: Scott Frost, sixth season, fourth at Nebraska (31-27 overall, 12-20 at Nebraska).

Quotable: Veteran QB Adrian Martinez told the Chicago Tribune last week that his personal goal for this season is, “Prove to myself and prove to my teammates that I can be every bit of the player that I aspired to be when I first got here.

“For me personally, it’s been a heck of a journey. Everything that I’ve been through on the football field and off it has led me to this point right here. And I truly do believe I have nothing left to lose. Just enjoy it and play at the very highest level I can.”

Outlook: Nebraska started the 2016 season 7-0 under Mike Riley. Then it lost in overtime to Wisconsin, and 62-3 to Ohio State, and has been a middling-at-best program ever since.

There are some things in place now - an experienced QB with elite talent, 10 starters back on defense including the top five tacklers, a minus-11 turnover margin last year, which is usually a harbinger of improvement, etc.

Then there’s the schedule, which might be the Big Ten’s toughest and strangest. Nebraska plays a conference game in August, and has two open dates after mid-October. It’s non-conference showcase game at Oklahoma renews which was once the biggest annual matchup in this sport.

Prediction: 6-6, 4-5.

