2020: 3-5. Best win: 30-23 as a three-point underdog vs. Penn State. Worst loss: 41-23 at home to Illinois.

Starters back: 17 (seven offense, 10 defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 185-235; yards for/against, 3132/3092. FPI: #51 in the country, #5 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #48 in the country, #4 in B10 West.

Schedule: (10th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Aug. 28, at Illinois; Sept. 4, Fordham; Sept. 11, Buffalo; Sept. 18, at Oklahoma; Sept. 25, at Michigan St.; Oct. 2, Northwestern; Oct. 9, Michigan; Oct. 16, at Minnesota; Oct. 30, Purdue; Nov. 6, Ohio St.; Nov. 20, at Wisconsin; Nov. 26, Iowa.

Coach: Scott Frost, sixth season, fourth at Nebraska (31-27 overall, 12-20 at Nebraska).

Quotable: Veteran QB Adrian Martinez told the Chicago Tribune last week that his personal goal for this season is, “Prove to myself and prove to my teammates that I can be every bit of the player that I aspired to be when I first got here.

“For me personally, it’s been a heck of a journey. Everything that I’ve been through on the football field and off it has led me to this point right here. And I truly do believe I have nothing left to lose. Just enjoy it and play at the very highest level I can.”

Outlook: Nebraska started the 2016 season 7-0 under Mike Riley. Then it lost in overtime to Wisconsin, and 62-3 to Ohio State, and has been a middling-at-best program ever since.

There are some things in place now - an experienced QB with elite talent, 10 starters back on defense including the top five tacklers, a minus-11 turnover margin last year, which is usually a harbinger of improvement, etc.

Then there’s the schedule, which might be the Big Ten’s toughest and strangest. Nebraska plays a conference game in August, and has two open dates after mid-October. It’s non-conference showcase game at Oklahoma renews which was once the biggest annual matchup in this sport.

Prediction: 6-6, 4-5.