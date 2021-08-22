2020: 3-4. Best win: At Nebraska, 24-17, as a 9.5-point underdog. Worst loss: 35-7 at Iowa.

Starters back: 20 (10 offense, 10 defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 191-211; yards for/against, 2737/2911. FPI: #41 in the country, #4 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #49 in the country, #5 in B10 East.

Schedule: (26th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 2, Ohio St.; Sept. 11, Miami (Ohio); Sept. 18, at Colorado; Sept. 25, Bowling Green; Oct. 2, at Purdue; Oct. 16, Nebraska; Oct. 23, Maryland; Oct. 30, at Northwestern; Nov. 6, Illinois; Nov. 13, at Iowa; Nov. 20, at Indiana; Nov. 27, Wisconsin.

Coach: PJ Fleck, ninth season overall, fifth at Minnesota (56-41 overall, 26-19 at Minnesota.

Quotable: “Physical and mental health degradation. I saw it in the classroom,” Jason Stahl, an ex-U of M professor, said in a report alleging player abuse by Fleck that aired on a Minneapolis TV station in May.

Many of Fleck’s current and former players came emphatically to his defense.

"I owe so much of the man I am today to (Fleck),’’ said ex-Minnesota, current New York Giant’ linebacker Carter Coughlin, via Twitter.

"Ask me 10 years down the road when I have trials in life, marriage, whatever else and fight through instead of give up like a lot (of) people because of the way I was pushed in football."

Outlook: This is the Big Ten’s wild card. QB Tanner Morgan was excellent in 2019, last year not so much. The offensive line returns all five starters and, counting transfers and players returning from injury, 182 career starts, which seems impossible.

The defense was bad last year, but returns everybody plus more transfers. The special teams were bad, too, but (theme alert) two kickers and a punter transferred in. Mohamed Ibrahim, one of the Big Ten’s best RBs, is back. Terrific receiver Rashod Bateman will be missed but, again, there are transfers.

The schedule opens with Ohio State and ends at Iowa-at Indiana-Wisconsin. The eight games in between appear manageable.

Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts here, and a giant challenge for Fleck and his staff to piece it all together, but the Gophers have a chance.

Prediction: 8-4, 5-4.