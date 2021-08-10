2020: 2-3. Best win: 35-19 at Penn State as a 27-point underdog. The Terps other win, 45-44 in overtime over Minnesota, was also as a three-TD underdog. Worst loss: 43-3 at Northwestern.

Starters back: 17 (eight offense, nine defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 118-160; yards for/against, 2045/2150. FPI: #61 in the country, #6 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #74 in the country, #7 in B10 East.

Schedule: (67th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 4, West Virginia; Sept. 11, Howard; Sept. 17, at Illinois; Sept. 25, Kent St.; Oct. 1, Iowa; Oct. 9, at Ohio St.; Oct. 23, at Minnesota; Oct. 30, Indiana; Nov. 6, Penn St.; Nov. 13, at Michigan St.; Nov. 20, Michigan; Nov. 27, at Rutgers.

Coach: Mike Locksley, third season (6-17 at Maryland, 8-43 overall).

Quotable: “On the field for us, it's a simple thing in year three,’’ Locksley said at Indy. “It's to take the next step. We got a little mantra with our team this year and it's basically no BCE, no bitching, complaining, or excuses. That's what it's got to be for us. It's taking the next step. It's really right around year three where you start to see the habits and behaviors that create championship-type football, and I can tell you, great teams have great habits, and I'm starting to see that.’’

Outlook: All three coordinators are new, including OC Dan Enos, who was QB coach at Alabama when Locksley was the OC there. Remember Ron Zook, the former Florida head coach who flamed out at Illinois? He’s now Locksley’s special-team coordinator.

Maryland could be dangerous. QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Tua’s brother), the Alabama transfer, was brilliant at times last year, as Penn State fans will attest. His top five receiving targets return.

The Terps were -7 in turnover margin last year, for a net -105 yards; those numbers make a team look worse than it probably is.

Maryland seems to have enough athletes and experience to take off, but we’ve said that before, too often, about this odd, erratic program.

The schedule looks much tougher than the opponents’ W-L loss rank (see above) suggests.

Prediction: 4-8, 2-7.