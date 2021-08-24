2020: 6-2. Best win: The season opening, 36-35 overtime win over Penn State defined the Hoosiers’ season. They also ended the regular season winning 14-6 at Wisconsin. Worst loss: Not really that bad - 26-20 as a nine-point underdog to Mississippi in the Outback Bowl.

Starters back: 17 (eight offense, nine defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 231-162; yards for/against, 2876/3025. FPI: #23 in the country, #3 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #19 in the country, #3 in B10 East.

Schedule: (39th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 4, at Iowa; Sept. 11, Idaho; Sept. 18, Cincinnati; Sept. 25, Western Kentucky; Oct. 2, at Penn St.; Oct. 16, Michigan St.; Oct. 23, Ohio St.; Oct. 30, at Maryland; Nov. 6, at Michigan; Nov. 13, Rutgers; Nov. 20, Minnesota; Nov. 27, at Purdue.

Coach: Tom Allen, fifth year, 24-22.

Quotable: "He pushes himself. I feel like he might be pushing himself too hard, but hey, that's coach Allen," Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen said of Allen. "We love him to death. The type of person he is, he'll make you want to run through a wall for him just out of genuine love. That's just coach Allen.

"He is the head of the triangle of the program. Everything starts with him and we follow his lead, as we are doing right now and everything is falling into place."

Outlook: A win in the Outback Bowl - the game was tied with less than six minutes left - would have been the Hoosiers’ first bowl win since 1991.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Penix is probably the Big Ten’s best returning QB. LB Micah McFadden is among the best at his position. The secondary is outstanding. Four of five O-line starters are back plus Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter. The special teams should be good.

The Hoosiers may lack a bit of dazzle at the skill positions without RB Stevie Scott and WP Whop Philyor, and they should miss run-stuffing DT Jerome Johnson, but the Indiana surge is about a lot more than Allen’s (admittedly potent) rah-rah rhetoric.

The schedule looks like a problem: At Iowa week one, eighth-ranked Cincinnati week three, at presumably revenge-minded Penn State, and Ohio St. coming off an open date.

Prediction: 8-4, 5-4.