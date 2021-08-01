This is the first of 14 previews of the 2021 season for Big Ten teams. Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:

*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.

*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.

*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.

*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, for example, are not included.

*Most of the quotes come from Big Ten media Days last month in Indianapolis, hence numerous references to, “in Indianapolis.’’

2020: 2-6. Best win: 41-23 at Nebraska as a 16-point underdog. Worst loss: 41-14 at home to Minnesota.

Starters back: 18 (nine offense, nine defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 161-279; yards for/against, 2792/3738. FPI: #79 in the country, #7 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #92 in the country, #7 in B10 West.

Schedule: (80th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2017 W-L) Aug. 28, Nebraska; Sept. 4, Texas-San Antonio; Sept. 11, at Virginia; Sept. 17, Maryland; Sept. 25, at Purdue; Oct. 2, Charlotte; Oct. 9, Wisconsin; Oct. 23, at Penn State; Oct. 30, Rutgers; Nov. 6, at Minnesota; Nov. 20, at Iowa; Nov. 27, Northwestern.

Coach: Bret Bielema, first year at Illinois (97-58 as a college head coach).

Quotable: Bielema in Indy, asked what he learned from being an NFL assistant: “It really enlightened my eyes about the way to practice efficiently, from things like tackling, pass rush, one-on-ones, different things that maybe were higher risk to player safety and then also the ability to practice efficiently without full pads, right? To not actually have to go out there and take people to the ground, to learn how to play on your feet. One of the things that jumped out to me when I used to visit NFL teams as a college coach is how much the players and the coaches demand players to play on their feet.’’

Outlook: Illinois seemed to turn a corner under Lovie Smith in 2019 with a four-game mid-season win streak started by a wild comeback win at sixth-ranked Wisconsin as a 30-point underdog.

Last year was pretty bad, though. The Illini were outgained by almost 160 yards per game. Only two of its six games were close. Smith was shown the door.

Improvement seems likely. Illinois is arguably the most experienced team in the country, with an incredible 40 fourth- or fifth-year players. Four starters and 88 career starts are back on the offensive line, which is Bielema’s area of expertise.

The schedule also looks favorable, with five conference home games and crossovers with Rutgers and Maryland (and not Ohio State, Indiana or Michigan).

Prediction: 6-6, 4-5.