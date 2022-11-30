Penn State running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year.

The conference completed announcing its all-Big Ten teams and awards Wednesday, after naming the defensive teams and award winners Tuesday.

The Big Ten announces separate all-conference teams voted on by coaches and media.

Singleton, from Berks County and Governor Mifflin High School, was the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in 2021. This season, he has run for 941 yards and 6.3 yards per carry. The latter figure is 16th in the country and first among true freshmen.

He is the fourth Nittany Lion to win the award, joining Christian Hackenberg (2013), Deion Barnes (2012) and Curtis Enis (1995).

Penn State did not have a player make the first team all-Big Ten offense, and only one Nittany Lion, OT Olu Fashanu, made the second team.

Singleton made the third team, along with senior center Juice Scruggs and redshirt junior tight end Brenton Strange.

Penn State players making honorable mention: RB Kaytron Allen, QB Sean Clifford, OLs Bryce Effner, Sal Wormley and Hunter Nourzad, (honorable mention), QB Sean Clifford (honorable mention), OL Bryce Effner (honorable mention), OL Hunter Nourzad (honorable mention), WR Parker Washington.

Allen is also a true freshman. He and Singleton have evenly divided the workload (156 carries for Allen, 149 for Singleton) and combined for 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Stroud is also the Quarterback of the Year, making seven straight years that an Ohio State QB has won that honor.