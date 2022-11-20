Number one Georgia won ugly Saturday, laboring past Kentucky 16-6.

Number two Ohio State won shakily, locked in a three-point game in the final minute, at home, with Maryland.

Number three Michigan won ugly and luckily, 19-17, at home over Illinois, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema suggested luck is a euphemism.

“We’ve got to beat 110,000 and a few others,’’ he said, referring to the crowd at the Big House and officials from a conference that would very much like to see two of its members in the College Football Playoff.

Number four TCU won shakily and luckily, scoring nine points in the final 2:09 to beat Baylor 29-28.

Number five Tennessee had 63 dropped upon it by South Carolina and lost by 25.

No. 13 North Carolina, once beaten before Saturday, lost at home to Georgia Tech.

No. 14 Ole Miss lost to Arkansas in a game it trailed 42-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

South Carolina is 7-4. Kentucky, Maryland, Baylor and Arkansas are 6-5. Georgia Tech is 5-6.

The point here is not to suggest that Penn State is a candidate for the college football playoff. It isn’t, although it’s hard not to think of 2016, and the words of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit in the wake of the Lions’ wild, comeback defeat of Wisconsin for the Big Ten championship:

“I’ve got to admit, the way they won has me rethinking Penn State.’’

That Penn State team, like this one, wins by explosion. The explosions were on offense then, detonated by Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley and a brilliant coordinator, Joe Moorhead. They’re mostly on defense now, detonated by an ever-evolving cast of about two dozen and a brilliant coordinator, Manny Diaz.

The ’16 team beat Ohio State, and the current one doesn’t have a win anything like that. Still, since it lost to the Buckeyes Oct. 29, it has outscored three Big Ten foes 130-24.

Everybody’s beat up this time of year. Penn State played Saturday without its best pass-cover guy (Joey Porter, Jr.), arguably its’ best wide receiver (Parker Washington), its best offensive lineman (Olu Fashanu), perhaps its second-best offensive lineman (Landon Tengwall) and another O-line starter.

The O-line that pushed Auburn all over the plains Sept. 17 is, it’s now obvious, the best one of the Franklin era. The second-best, incredibly, might be the current one, battered and slapped together with Band-Aids.

“Probably the thing I’m most proud of is, as you guys know, we don’t report injuries,’’ Franklin said Saturday. “We’ve got a lot of moving parts, and the coaches have handled it the right way, not allowed it to became an excuse. They players have handled it the right way.’’

Winning is hard to do, and it’s getting harder. Look at name-brand locales like Nebraska and Wisconsin and Oklahoma and Miami and Texas A&M, which put together the country’s best (and, cynics say, most expensive) recruiting class of the 2022 cycle.

Remember when the Name, Image and Licensing dodge was supposed to be turning Longhorn State powers Texas and Texas A&M, awash with oil money, into the sport’s Yankees and Dodgers?

The Longhorn State powers are 11-11. A&M is a dumpster fire. There are rumors, unverified, that the freshman class’ top-ranked member, DL Walter Nolen, is in the transfer portal.

It’s not easy to win. It probably won’t be easy at the Beav Saturday, with the goofy Land Grant Trophy on the line.

Without a first-rank win, 10-2 won’t be enough. But I’ve got to admit, this wild November has got me rethinking Penn State.