OFFENSE: There was decent commitment to the run despite mediocre results. Mediocre, of course, is better than last year. Eight receivers caught passes, including three RBs and two TEs. The last drive was as good as it gets. Everything else was considerably less than that. Grade: C-plus.

DEFENSE: Similar to the offense, the final couple winning-time stands were huge, and everything else was just OK. Nice job by new DC Manny Diaz shifting to a blitz-heavy approach, and the Lions made some freewheeling plays to get it done. Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Purdue’s kick-return ace Chris Jones lit Penn State up as a receiver, but not as a returner. Punter Barney Amor was very good. Critically, Penn State didn’t make a real mistake in this phase. Grade: B.

COACHING: General approach on offense - stick with the run, move the ball around - was very good. Execution wasn’t. The defense adjusted as the game did, although it could have been a bit more aggressive against a one-dimensional opponent. “Finding a way to win,’’ doesn’t diminish all the work to be done. Grade: B-minus.