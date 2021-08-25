Matching the size and numbers of its opposition, especially in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, has often been an issue for the Penn Manor football team.

This year, Comets head coach John Brubaker feels his squad will be on more equal footing.

“Over the years, we’ve had some good skill kids, but we were asking our fullbacks and linebackers to be offensive linemen,” said Brubaker, entering his seventh season at the helm. “If we’re going to battle with the best in the league, and the section, certainly, a little more size would help sometimes.”

Three starters return to the offensive line from last year’s team. Those and others on the O-line will also be needed on defense, where the entire defensive line and inside linebackers graduated.

Like every team, the Comets had to deal with the coronavirus last year.

“Coming off a COVID year, we certainly feel like we’re a little more back to normal in our everyday operations,” Brubaker said. “That’s been a big positive, I think with the kids’ morale and everything.”

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section One PIAA: Class 6A Head coach: John Brubaker (seventh season, 11-47) Base offense: Spread Option Base defense: Odd Stack n 2020 results: 2-6 (1-4 L-L) Key players returning: OT Pedro Gomez, WR-LB Q.J. Hanna, DB Erik Hinkle, OG Jordan Martin, C Peyton Witmer.

While things are a little more back to normal, Brubaker is hoping some things are different as the Comets look to improve on last year’s 2-6 record (1-4 in L-L Section One).

About the offense

Jordan Martin (5-11, 214 pounds), Pedro Gomez (6-1, 228) and Peyton Witmer (5-10, 224) are the returning starters on the line, giving the Comets experience there. But the addition of Evan Jurgensen (6-6, 320) and Jael Cruz (6-2, 275) adds some extra beef.

Martin anchors the line after being a Section One first team all-star selection at guard last fall.

“We have 22 linemen, which will certainly provide some depth and competition for positions, which is always good,” Brubaker added.

Sebastian Rivera (5-6, 205) is also battling for a spot on the line. “He‘s probably the strongest kid on the team,” Brubaker said.

But most of the rest of the personnel in the Spread Option offense will be new. That will include at quarterback, where Brubaker says there are two or three athletes in the running for the starting spot.

About the defense

Players such as Martin, Gomez and Witmer will be needed to fill in on the line for a defense that lost nine starters. “We’re going to need some kids to step up and replace the graduating kids, but again, I think we have the nucleus to do that,” Brubaker said.

Erik Hinkle returns as a Section One first-team pick at safety and QJ Hanna started every game at outside linebacker.

Eli Warfel got playing time at corner; he is also in the battle for starting QB on offense.

The last word

“I’m optimistic at this point,” said Brubaker. “Barring anything major, I like where we’re at. ... I understand it’s preseason and we really haven’t proved that in the past, but as the season goes on, I hope that we can prove that we deserve to be mentioned among the better teams in Section 1.”

The Comets open the season against Conestoga Valley, “so our No. 1 goal is to come out and have a great opening game,” Brubaker said.