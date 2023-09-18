New England kicker Chad Ryland tried his first NFL field goal Sunday night. Ryland, who was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round out of Maryland, made the attempt.

Ryland's kick, a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter, cut the Miami Dolphins lead to 10-3. The Cedar Crest grad, who also added two extra points in the contest, has now compiled seven points this season.

But Ryland and the Patriots fell to the Dolphins, 24-17.

Ryland is perfect on his kick tries this season. He also made two extra points in the Pats' first game of the season, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he did not try a field goal in the season opener.

In addition, seven of his eight kickoffs this year have been touchbacks.

Chad Ryland's stats via Patriots.com

Here's video of Ryland's field goal.

