The Carolina Panthers signed kicker Matthew Wright Tuesday. Wright was added to the Panthers roster as insurance because their No. 1 kicker, Eddy Piñeiro, will miss preseason games with a groin injury, as reported at Panthers.com.

Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, has played in the NFL the last three seasons. He made his debut in 2020 with Pittsburgh when Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was hurt.

In 2021, he appeared in 14 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's best known for making a 53-yard, game-winning field goal for the Jags on the final play of a game vs. Miami in London. The kick snapped the Jacksonville's 20-game losing streak.

Last season, he split time between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Steelers.

For his career, he has made 40-of-46 field-goal attempts, including 6-of-8 from 50 yards or more. And he is 35 of 37 extra-points.

Matthew Wright's stats via pro-football-reference.com

He played his college ball at UCF and was a member of the Knights' 13-0 2017 team.

Wright is one of two L-S grads in NFL training camps. Matt Feiler is a starting offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.