One of Matt Nagy’s most painful football memories can still be found in a grainy, low-definition video on YouTube. Nearly 30 years later, the pass occasionally crosses his mind.

Manheim Central’s quarterback, a skinny version of the man who became an NFL head coach, was trying to hit Tyler Harris over the middle for the tying touchdown with 27 seconds left. He found Berwick’s Jason Canouse instead.

As Nagy prepared for his first Super Bowl as quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs this week, he brought up that interception. He didn’t mention the score or what went wrong in that blur of a few seconds. He mentioned what came next.

The letters. The reassuring words sent to him by Manheim’s faithful. It was at Nagy’s lowest point, a PIAA Class 3A semifinal loss in 1994, that he understood what it meant to be a Baron.

“I was absolutely crushed,” Nagy said. “Just completely devastated. That’s the kind of stuff that picks you up and keeps you going. That’s why I’m where I’m at today. All of that support.”

Nagy moved on to the University of Delaware and the Arena Football League before the NFL unexpectedly came calling.

These days he shares Saturday mornings with the greatest quarterback on the planet. There’s nothing better, Nagy tells Patrick Mahomes, than playing under the lights at Rettew Field.

“It’s home,” he said. “When you feel it the most is high school ball. You’ve got the crazies that are out there cheering. The community vibe that they have is second to none.”

Whenever Nagy returns to Lancaster County, he visits his old haunts: A&M Pizza, The Cat’s Meow and the rest. On Sunday, he’ll try to coach Mahomes and the Chiefs past the Philadelphia Eagles, Manheim’s favorite team besides the Barons.

Nagy’s path to this stage was improbable. It wasn’t surprising to those who knew him way back when.

A fork in the road

The plan for Nagy and his wife Stacey, a fellow Manheim Central grad, was to live in Mount Joy and raise their four sons. They bought a house after Nagy’s sixth and final Arena League season in 2008.

Nagy believed the only football in his future was under the Friday night lights. He hoped to latch on with a high school team and find a different way to make a living. He started with a sales job at Keystone Custom Homes in Lancaster and inched toward an unfamiliar future.

Larry Wisdom, the president of the company, took a leap of faith when he hired an ex-jock who had no experience. Nagy was good at sales even during tough economic times. Hard work and a belief in one’s self translates to any profession.

“He always had a presence,” said Jason Hondru, Nagy’s former high school and college teammate. “You can see when somebody walks into a room, the eyes turn toward them. He commands some respect. He emits confidence. Even when you’re in a room full of type A personalities, he’s rising above that.”

Nagy’s family plan changed when Matt was contacted by Brett Veach, an ex-teammate at Delaware. Veach, now the Chiefs general manager, was with the Eagles at the time. He helped Nagy land a three-week internship with the Birds.

That was his foot in the door. Nagy made an impression on head coach Andy Reid, who soon brought Nagy back as a full-time assistant.

“If you’re working closely with the guy who makes decisions, sooner or later that guy is going to like Matt,” Hondru said. “He’s just likable. He’s knowledgeable. He puts in all the work you could ever ask of somebody.”

It was an agonizing decision for Nagy to leave the security of his sales job. He took a huge pay cut to join the Eagles and broke a pledge of loyalty he made to Wisdom.

A heart-to-heart talk with Stacey, who was a teacher at Cedar Crest, pushed Nagy toward the NFL. It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. He decided to chase his dream.

“That’s when you’re at the fork in the road,” Nagy said. “Now what? I’m not playing football any more. I wasn’t coaching. I was doing some volunteer work with high schools. What are we gonna do now?”

Nagy took off from there. He became head coach of the Chicago Bears nine years later and led them to the playoffs twice in four seasons. Most of his career has been spent on Reid’s staff. Nagy followed Reid when he went to the Chiefs and he returned to the Chiefs after the Bears fired him a year ago.

The former All-State quarterback made a wise choice when he reached that fork in the road.

“I think his strength is his ability to relate to the players,” said Mike Williams, Nagy’s high school coach. “He’s not the guy who is so demanding. He understands the professional athlete and what they go through. He knows how to treat them and how to motivate them.”

What separated Nagy was desire. He wanted it more than everyone else.

‘I don’t like to lose’

Eric Zeigler was one of Nagy’s favorite targets in high school. The 5-8 wide receiver seemed to get open on every play. Zeigler caught two key passes during that fateful final drive against Berwick. He was on the opposite side of the field when Nagy threw the interception.

Nagy was ferociously competitive. It showed up in pickup basketball games, the baseball diamond, the golf course, everywhere.

“No game was just for fun,” Zeigler said. “There always had to be something extra on it. It built the intensity up, even when we were just playing around.”

There were legendary mini golf clashes between Nagy and Hondru during their Delaware days. They’d play a Skins game. Then they’d bring the challenge inside and try to beat each other at Tiger Woods golf on Playstation.

Nagy didn’t always have the best attitude. He and Williams sometimes clashed when they shared the same sideline. A fiery coach and a fiery QB can be a combustible mix. They learned how to get along and enjoyed mutual success. They remain connected to this day.

“I learned if I would get on him, he’d fire back,” Williams said. “We fought a lot. He had his way and I had my way. We eventually learned to compromise. We understood each other.”

Hondru was a year ahead of Nagy. Once the coaches at Delaware expressed an interest in recruiting his friend, Hondru told the staff they’d regret it if Nagy played anywhere else.

Nagy, Zeigler and Hondru are still close. Their families spend time together and they continue to have those battles on the links.

When they were younger, Zeigler and Hondru were certain Nagy was going to be successful.

“He had the will and the drive,” Zeigler said. “He was one who just fell in love with football. He has been doing it every day for a lot of years. He’s willing to put in as much time as needed.”

Nagy’s approach to sports has served him well in other walks of life. It helped him excel at selling houses and climb the coaching ladder.

“I don’t like to lose,” he said. “There’s nothing fun about losing.”

Super Sunday

Nagy spent the days leading up to the big game trying to appreciate all that was happening around him. Even after 14 seasons in the NFL, this experience has felt surreal.

As a player growing up, the Super Bowl was an impossible goal. Too far-fetched to actually achieve.

“It was a dream to say, ‘Man, one day I would love to be part of that,’” Nagy said. “But you never really believe that’s ever going to happen. Now to be living it as a 44-year-old man, there’s nothing like it. I feel like a 14-year-old kid. I think this goes to show that any person can do it.”

Nagy’s ex-coach and teammates will be watching intently on different TVs Sunday. They’ll be pulling for a fellow Baron to bring home a ring.

All of them were there when Nagy threw that interception. They were there when he launched his coaching career by getting coffee, picking up lunch and photocopying the playbook.

This game will be a celebration. A reminder of the good old days.

“You want to enjoy the moment,” Nagy said. “When Sunday comes and we’re out there on the field getting ready for kickoff, it’s all going to hit me.”

Nagy beat the odds and reached the Super Bowl. Manheim helped him get there.