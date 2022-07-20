When the Los Angeles Chargers open training camp next week veteran offensive lineman Matt Feiler will be there to help the Bolts prepare for a Super Bowl run.

For Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, it will be his second season with the Chargers. He started 16 of the LA's 17 games last season at left guard, missing one contest due to injury.

Feiler, who protected Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for 1,119 snaps last season, was called for just six penalties, according to pff.com.

Prior to last year, Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, spent five seasons playing for Pittsburgh at both tackle and guard. He played 62 games for the Steelers starting 56 of them.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Matthew Wright

Another L-S grad, kicker Matthew Wright is looking for work. Wright spent last season with Jacksonville making 21 of 24 field goal attempts.

On Oct. 17, Wright's 53-yard field goal as time expired beat the Miami Dolphins and snapped the Jaguars 20-game losing streak.

He also had all the Jags' points in a 9-6 win over the Bills. And he scored 14 points in the final game of the season helping Jacksonville upset Indianapolis. The loss kept the Colts out of the playoffs.

Wright, who also kicked in three games for the Steelers in 2020, was waived by the Jags in May.

He played his college ball at the University of Central Florida where he was a member of the Knight's 2017 undefeated team.

Matthew Wright's stats via pro-football-reference.com