If ever there was a year.

Coming off a reversal-of-fortunes season, during which Octorara posted a 6-2 record and challenged Elco for the Section Four title, coach Jed King and his Braves have reason to believe their first championship in 14 seasons is at hand.

Entering their third season in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Braves will field a senior-dominant team, friends who have been playing together since they were 8 years old. Longevity and togetherness worked for all those great Soviet hockey teams, right? Why not the Braves?

“It’s a huge advantage,” said King, entering his 14th season at the helm. “They know each other so well, they love each other and they want to play for each other. That’s so big in football.

“So, yeah, it’s going to be a good year, but how good? We can do amazing things if the work ethic is there.”

Back to see to it that it’s there are senior running back/defensive back Mike Trainor and senior quarterback Weston Stoltzfus, who together accounted for about two-thirds of the Braves’ offensive output last season.

“Those two are the heart and soul of this team,” King said.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Four PIAA: Class 4A Head coach: Jed King (14th season, 32-89) Base offense: Multiple Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 6-2 (4-1 L-L) Key players returning: WR-DB Cory Di’Antonio, TE-LB Mason Ellingsworth, RB-DB Daryl Jones, C-DT Kaden King, OG-DT Andrew Koennecker, OG-LB Angel Mauricio, LB Paulie Murray, RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters, QB-DB Weston Stoltzfus, OT-DT Wes Thompson, RB-DB Mike Trainor, OT-DE Josh Wentz, WRDB Steele Wrigley

Up front are four returning starters. The Braves lost key positions to graduation on both sides of the ball, but the voids, King said, are being filled with capable talent.

About the offense

The Braves will again operate out of multiple Wing-T sets and will again attempt to dictate the pace of the game with a hurry-up attack. Teams will see plenty of Trainor, who rushed for 817 yards and 12 TDs a year ago.

Stoltzfus rushed for 435 yards and seven TDs and threw for another 1,058 and 10 TDs — all while never letting anyone see him sweat.

“He never gets flustered,” King said. “He plays not knowing his own emotions.”

Adding depth to the offense will be junior tight end Mason Ellingsworth and senior receivers Cory Di’Antonio and Steele Wrigley.

About the defense

The Braves will again present a 4-3 look with outside pressure coming primarily from sack leader Kaden King, who also anchors the offense from the center position, and big-hitting linebacker Paulie Murray.

The final word

The talent is there, as is the skill, the belief and the experience. King knows none of that matters without desire.

“I think the word for us is we need to live up to our potential,” he said. “I think our guys believe in what we have now. There’s a lot of talk about purpose and potential. Potential is great, but we’re not going to reach it if we don’t work for it.”