High school sports are by nature cyclical, but Northern Lebanon’s recent football history has been something beyond that.

The Vikings won three Lancaster-Lebanon League section titles and qualified for the District Three playoffs three times in a four-year stretch from 2014-17.

They’ve gone 2-26 since, and are currently on a 12-game losing streak.

Enter the youngest head coach in the L-L, Jason Rice, 28, replacing Roy Wall, who has departed after 11 seasons.

Rice played quarterback at Palmyra, where his offensive coordinator was Matt Nagy, now the head coach of the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Rice played at Albright College, and has coached at Milton Hershey, Lebanon Valley College and Methodist University in North Carolina.

“It’s been a good turnout so far,’’ Rice said at L-L Media Day last month. “I had some expectations that have been met and others that have had to come down a little bit.’’

Rice said he’s learning that Northern Lebanon serves a community of workers, so that many of his players have jobs and/or play multiple sports.

“I’m easily accommodating to that, as long as they’re active and getting involved in stuff,’’ he said. “What we don’t want is guys going home and playing video games. We want them to come out and work out, train and move their bodies.’’

About the offense

Rice faces a considerable challenge here.

The Vikings managed just 422 rushing yards and 52 first downs in eight games last year. They lose eight starters to graduation.

There is some good news. Grady Stichler, who shared the quarterback job last year and had some moments, is back. He’ll compete for the job with sophomore Luke Shaffer. The guy who doesn’t win the starting QB battle will be on the field, as a running back or receiver.

Also returning is well-named running back Blaze Watson.

Rice is installing the now-familiar spread offense, which will ideally minimize the Vikings’ need to steamroll opponents on the line of scrimmage.

About the defense

The Vikings were relatively decent on this side of the ball last year. Rice plans to use a 4-2-5 base look. A lot of guys will be going both ways, including Stichler and Watson.

The anchor, and perhaps one of Section Four’s best two-way players, will be senior Kalani Adams.

“He’s already a star,’’ said Rice of the 6-2, 200 linebacker and offensive lineman who camped as Pitt and Villanova this summer, and is getting recruiting attention from PSAC and FCS schools.

“We may float him around,’’ Rice said. “We’ll have him in the box at (middle linebacker), and he may play a bit of (strongside) for us. That’s where he’ll shine.’’

As for a no-longer-secret weapon, Rice mentioned the potential of Moises Gonzalez, a sophomore who has never played football before, but could fit in right away at wide receiver, safety or linebacker.