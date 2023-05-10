As soon as the NCAA allowed football players to wear 0, Tyler Tate wanted it. He wasn’t alone. Several of his Millersville teammates made the same request.

Coach J.C. Morgan decided to use the number as an incentive. If 0 was so coveted, it had to be earned. Morgan gave it to the player who worked the hardest and showed the greatest leadership. The one who stood out the most.

For the past two seasons, Tate wore 0.

“If you know my story, I’ve always been an underdog,” the defensive lineman said. “Going from small school to small school. Just doing what I know best. That’s play football, no matter where I’m at.”

Tate transferred to Millersville after one season at Division III Wesley College. He was later transformed from a nearly 300-pound backup to a 265-pound pass-rushing force.

The toughest challenge of all is next: the NFL. Tate has been invited to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie mini-camp this weekend. It’s a longshot chance to wear the black and gold on Sundays instead of Saturdays.

Tate’s fortunes changed when he received that number. It means something different to him today.

“I like zero,” the Norristown native said, “because there’s zero people out there in the world who can do what I can do.”

Finding a home

Morgan was preparing for his second season at Millersville when he heard Tate might be interested in a change. The coach was trying to build a program and was looking for players anywhere he could find them.

Tate was a giant man with uncommon athleticism for his size. Academics played a role in keeping him out of Division I.

“Because of what my GPA was coming out of high school, they would walk in the building, ask for my transcript and walk right out,” Tate said. “I had to put on the big boy pants and really buckle down.”

Tate settled on Wesley, a small liberal arts college in Dover, Delaware, as a freshman in 2018. The football team no longer exists. The school discontinued sports two years ago.

Wesley was an unlikely place for Morgan to find his first NFL prospect. Tate joined the Marauders in 2019 and played a supporting role. A shift in philosophy and a lost year altered Tate’s trajectory.

The NCAA ruled that players could wear 0 in 2020. The pandemic year. While big schools with big TV contracts played through COVID-19, Millersville and its PSAC rivals stopped. Players spent nearly two full years waiting to return to the field.

Tate, like many in his situation, was at a crossroads. He struggled to find motivation. Morgan said Tate was “slacking in his responsibilities.”

“He was just going through the motions,” Morgan said. “We pulled him in and basically said, ‘We don’t like the direction this is going.’ We suggested he make a change real quick or he’d have a tough time sticking around. To his credit, it was a night and day switch.”

That’s when Tate was transformed. He lost more than 30 pounds and rebuilt himself with muscle. He became the perfect fit for Millersville’s new defensive scheme, which featured three linemen and four linebackers.

When Millersville finally returned to action in 2021, Tate recorded 11 sacks, 70 tackles and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy given to the most valuable player in Division II.

Tate became the first Millersville defensive lineman to be a two-time All-PSAC East selection in nearly 30 years. The pandemic almost derailed his career before ultimately energizing it.

“He loves the game of football,” Morgan said. “He eats, sleeps and drinks it. For a lot of young men like that, when you can’t play it can be emotionally and physically draining. He came back in that spring semester of 2021 a new man. He became somebody who set the standard for the other guys.”

Tate became Morgan’s greatest discovery.

Finding a team

All he wanted was a foot in the door. That’s how Tate views this NFL opportunity. Seven rounds of draft picks were chosen without his name being called. It wasn’t until the following Monday that he was offered a contract.

The Steelers, who have used a 3-4 base defense for decades, were the only team that showed any interest.

“That’s OK with me,” Tate said. “I don’t need a lot of teams looking at me. I just need one team that likes me. For me to come in and fight for a position or fight to be on special teams and to make the 53-man roster.”

Ever since he was about 10 years old, suiting up for the Little Providence Warriors or the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Spartans, Tate has told people he’d play in the NFL someday. Those were little kid dreams. The kind that are easily dismissed.

That dream is now within reach. A successful summer and a strong first impression could put Tate in the helmet with the Steelmark logo on one side.

“He’s going to give them a lot of effort,” Morgan said. “He’s going to be high motor and he’s gonna compete. If there’s a young man who can get through this situation and be standing at the end of preseason, it’s Tyler Tate.”

Tate ran the 40 in 4.7 seconds and broad jumped 10 feet, 6 inches, at his pro day workout, according to Morgan. Those are the combine numbers that teams want in a defensive lineman.

What Tate lacks is a Division I pedigree. He’ll never lack confidence. He believes he’ll survive the cut.

“I just try to put my head down and get to work,” Tate said. “I’ve been thinking about this all my life. This is a big accomplishment. I know the work’s not done. It’s just getting started.”

Any chance to make the Steelers is exciting. A few years ago, Tate’s chances weren’t small.

They were zero.