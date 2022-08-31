For the first time in recent memory, there are plenty of familiar faces working to bring unfamiliar results to the Millersville University football team.

Head coach J.C. Morgan, entering his fourth season on the sidelines, is the beneficiary as he welcomes the return of nine starters on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s different than any other year because going into this year there is a lot more familiarity with the players and coaches,” Morgan said. “Having returning starters and guys who have game experience is a big change.”

What remains to be seen is whether that experience will help bring the desired results on the scoreboard. The first test will come Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Marauders open the season on the road at Saint Anselm College (New Hampshire).

“The guys are hoping to take the next step and their eyes are set on advancing the program forward,” said Morgan, who is 6-27 in his three previous seasons. “The guys know what to expect now. They’re at the point where they are wanting to take it to the next level.”

A season after four different quarterbacks completed at least 12 passes, the Marauders will send out redshirt junior Jack Stagaard at quarterback in the opener. Last fall, Stagaard completed 65 of 109 passes for 823 yards and seven touchdowns, while being picked off five times after taking over in week eight at Shippensburg.

Jared Jenkins, Cole Klayman and Anthony Butler also saw time under center last year.

“We’re excited about Jack,” Morgan said. “The ball will be in his hands. He has a good arm. He’s fearless and has the ability to get out of trouble and he can extend plays.”

The passing game averaged only 177 yards per game (12th out of 16 PSAC teams) a season ago and scored 15 touchdowns (11th). Coupled with a PSAC-worst 51 yards rushing per game, the MU offense ranked 15th behind only Lock Haven in total offense and was last in scoring (12.1 per game).

The Marauders ranked 161st out of 163 Division II teams in time of possession and 159th in third-down conversions.

Last year’s leading rusher Jahiem Morris (97 carries, 334 yards and two touchdowns) is back and will be joined in the backfield by Marcus Pierce, Jr., a graduate student transfer from the University of Tennessee. As a Volunteer last fall, Pierce ran for 130 yards on 32 carries and scored a touchdown against Missouri.

As always, a lot will depend on the offensive line, which welcomes back starters Tyler Lacey (tackle), Logan Fleegal (guard) and Michael Bennett (center).

“We have some good athletes,” Morgan said. “They’ve learned how to play, now it’s just a matter of getting it done. We’re starting to see guys develop and guys mature on the field on Saturdays when it really counts.”

Among the returning starters on defense are tackle Tyler Tate, safety Steve Sweeney and linebacker Isaiah Onuschak, who were each All-PSAC East selections in 2021.

Tate, a 2019 transfer from Wesley, ranked 10th in Division II last season with 11 sacks.

“He made a lot of big plays last season, making plays behind the line of scrimmage and disrupting the other team’s pass game,” said Morgan of Tate. “He’s really worked hard this camp on some of the little things that got away from him last year. It would have been an easy thing to just rest on your numbers, but he made a decision to focus on some points in his game and you can definitely tell.”

The Marauders are seeking their first winning season since 2000. In that time, they have posted a 55-163 overall record, including a 34-101 mark in the PSAC.

Despite the struggles, Morgan and his experienced group aren’t dwelling on the past.

“The 2022 team can only answer for 2022,” the coach said. “We can’t answer for what happened in the past 15-20 years. We understand the history and what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to turn this program around.”