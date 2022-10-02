The Robert Footman Jr. Show appears to have a new venue.

Last season, as a senior at Columbia of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Footman worked his way to a Class 2A All-State selection, becoming the first QB in the 50-year history of the L-L to pass for 3,000-plus yards, rush for 500-plus yards and account for 50 total touchdowns in a single season.

And on Saturday afternoon, the true freshman's running and passing ability helped Millersville score touchdowns on six of its final eight possessions and in a 42-12 win at Lock Haven.

"He was getting more reps this week by design but also by nature because of our injury situation at the position," Marauders coach J.C. Morgan said via a news release in the wake of the victory, MU's first of the season. "The plan was to get him in the mix. When he got in he played very well at times and we decided to keep riding him. He's very athletic. He has the arm talent. He's a very confident young man. Through the mistakes that he had today, his confident played through that. For him to get his first game action over the last couple of weeks, to come back and have a big impact in the game like this, that will do well for him moving forward."

After the Marauders came up dry on their first four possessions, Footman completed his first pass midway through the second quarter, connecting with Hakim Melvin for 25 yards on a third-and-5. Marcus Pierce Jr. scored five plays later, and the Marauders were on their way.

On the next series, Footman hit Mekhi Alexander, who outran two defenders for an 88-yard touchdown reception, the longest MU pass play since Drew Folmar and Sean Scott connected for a 91-yard effort 23 years ago.

After Footman led the two scoring drives, Millersville forced Lock Haven to punt on six first-half possessions and went to the locker room with a 14-0 halftime lead. The Rams produced a 75-yard TD drive to start the third quarter, but after a three-and-out, Millersville's special teams and defense came up big as another L-L product, Zach Banta (Penn Manor), got in a 58-yard punt that was downed at the Lock Haven 1. Two plays later, Gus Ross stepped in front of a pass to the sideline and took it to the Lock Haven 2. Pierce put the ball into the end zone on the first play of the drive, building Millersville's lead back to 15.

For his part, Footman finished 5-for-8 for 149 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing nine times for 46 yards. Meanwhile, the running game piled up 257 yards on 52 attempts — the most rushing yards since the 2014 season opener. Millersville scored its most points since 2019 and scored its largest margin of victory since 2017.

After the win, the Marauders' fifth straight against the Rams, Morgan noted of his players, "They are happy to be in the win column. What I like about this group is how happy they are for each other's success. We had a lot of guys hit personal milestones, get the first touchdowns, game action for the first time, make some big plays. They are just as happy for those guys as well as for the team. That's the vibe right now. They are enjoying the success of others and that we worked hard to come away."

Up next, Millersville wil be back at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, to play East Stroudsburg in a noon kickoff.