On a hot, late-summer afternoon, the last thing a football team wants is to have its defense on the field for a lengthy amount of time.

On this particular day, the Millersville University defense endured nearly 38 minutes on the hot turf and held on as long as it could.

In the end, though, Gannon scratched out just enough offense, while the Marauder offense struggled to get into a groove, resulting in a 16-10 Millersville loss Saturday on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

Turning point

Trailing 9-3 early in the third quarter, the Marauder defense forced a Golden Knight punt, which was muffed and recovered by Gannon at the Millersville 36.

Four plays later, on fourth-and-9, Gannon (2-0) picked up a first down and the Marauders were whistled for a roughing-the-passer penalty, pushing the ball to the 13.

On second down, Gannon QB Kory Curtis hit Johnny Freeman for a 10-yard scoring pass to make it a 16-3 game.

“The breakdowns are hurting us,” said Marauder coach J.C. Morgan. “That’s the second week in a row we muffed a punt. Some of the stuff, we just have to get out of our own way.”

Players of the game

The Gannon backfield tandem of Melvin Blanks and Antonio Wright combined for 211 yards on 43 carries. Blanks led the way with 135 yards, while Wright added 76, including a 45-yard sprint midway through the fourth quarter when Millersville had the Knights pinned at their own 1.

Marauder scoring

MU quarterback Anthony Butler, starting in place of the injured Jack Stagaard, hit a wide-open Mehki Alexander, who broke several tackles en route to a 52-yard touchdown, which cut the Gannon lead to 16-10 with 12:28 left in the game.

Late in the first half, Christian Makanoeich got MU on the board with a 30-yard field goal.

Key statistics

Gannon held a 37:29-22:31 advantage in time of possession. The Golden Knights ran 78 plays for 380 yards, compared to 52 plays and 148 for the Marauders.

Millersville (0-2) didn’t pick up a first down until its fifth possession of the game, late in the second quarter.

The Marauders were 3-for-13 on third-down conversions, while Gannon converted seven third downs and a pair of fourth downs.

Quotable

“I was proud of the way the defense battled,” said Morgan. “They held on and gave us a chance.”

“Kids are playing hard; they mean well. I love these guys,” Morgan added. “It’s just unfortunate these mistakes are happening. We have to find a way to minimize them. If we do, we’re going to be a pretty tough out.”

Up next

Another PSAC crossover for the Marauders as they welcome Slippery Rock next Saturday at noon.