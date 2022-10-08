Melding all three parts of the game — offense, defense and special teams — to produce a complete team victory, Millersville defeated East Stroudsburg 20-14, Saturday afternoon at Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

The Marauders’ defense held East Stroudsburg without a first down for the first 26 minutes of the game, resulting in a first-half puntfest. A puntfest that didn’t favor the Warriors.

The Marauders’ offense took advantage of field position and turnovers to forge a 17-0 halftime lead and reigning PSAC Special Teams player of the week Zach Banta, a Penn Manor product, kept the Warriors deep on their side of the 50, averaging just under 50 yards a punt in the half.

“I told the guys, this is as close to a complete team victory as you will see,” Marauders head coach J.C. Morgan said. “I thought we did a good job of complementing each other, especially in the first half.”

Warriors punter Jaco Sattamini shanked his first punt of the afternoon, giving Millersville (2-1 PSAC East, 2-4 overall) the ball at the ESU 30. Quarterback Robert Footman Jr., a true freshman out of Columbia, broke off a 20-yard run to the 6 and, after a delay penalty, tossed a 9-yard TD to Eli Workinger, alone on the right side of the end zone.

Midway through the second quarter the Marauders took over at their 32 after a punt. Footman scrambled for 21 yards and redshirt sophomore tailback Jaheim Morris rushed 18 yards to the Warriors’ 29.

Three plays later, the Cedar Cliff grad, who rushed for a collegiate career-high 156 yards on 20 carries, bowled over multiple tacklers on a 15-yard TD jaunt and the Marauders led 14-0.

“Coach said earlier today, no one can bring me down,” Morris said. “I trusted my linemen, hit the right holes and listened to my coach. We made the adjustments and I just executed.”

“He was a guy we targeted in the recruiting process from day one,” Morgan said. “We got to see him a lot and what you saw today is a continuation of his development. He just refused to go down.”

The first of Conner Snyder’s two fumble recoveries led to Workinger’s 44-yard field goal with 5:59 to go in the half.

The Marauders’ front seven held the Warriors (1-2, 2-4) to 47 yards on 19 rushes in the first half — 62 on 26 for the game — rendering Stroud one dimensional offensively.

As starter Matt DeLaurentis (1-for-4, 2 yards) was unable to generate any momentum, he was replaced at quarterback by Lampeter-Strasburg grad and redshirt freshman Sean McTaggart.

McTaggart (5-12, 64 yards) led the Warriors to their first first downs of the half, with a 39-yard completion to Justin Cook, an 11-yard toss to Ezequiel Lopez and a 16-yard scramble, but the half ended with Devin Bartholomew’s 49-yard field goal try falling short.

The team exchanged punts to open the second half before McTaggart connected with Devante Robinson on a short pass at the sideline. Robinson fumbled on the play, Snyder recovered and two plays later Footman (10-17-1, 93 yards) connected with Cliff Harris for 23 yards to the Warrior 16.

The drive stalled and Christian Makanoeich split the uprights from 33 yards to make it a 20-0 game with 22 minutes to play.

Aaron Tobias replaced McTaggart under center as the Warriors took over at their own 5. Tobias quickly completed three passes to freshman tight end and L-S grad Beau Heyser, good for 5, 6, and 10 yards to pull the Warriors out of the hole.

On second-and-5 from the MU 47, Tobias (9-14-1, 182 yards) found Jonathan Post for 23 yards, then hit Post for a 24-yard touchdown to put ESU on the scoreboard.

The game got tight early in the fourth quarter.

Banta’s punt was downed at the ESU 3. Two plays later the Warriors were still there when Tobias, eluding a sack in the end zone, found Heyser all alone near the 40. Heyser jetted down the right sideline to complete a 97-yard touchdown, with 11:17 still to play, and it was clutch time for the Marauders.

Taking over at their 25, the Marauders flipped the field on a 17-yard completion to Mekhi Alexander and Morris’ 25-yard burst to the Warrior 21. ESU’s Aidan Hayward sacked Footman to take the Marauders out of field goal range, and the Warriors took over at their 20, following a punt, with 4:11 to play.

“Even after those scoring drives, we had the utmost confidence in our defense,” Morgan said, “they were going to make a stop at the end.”

East Stroud moved to the 37 before a combined sack by Snyder and Chase Alisauckas, brought a fourth-and-14. KeShaun Jones intercepted Tobias’ pass intended for Heyser and the Marauders ran out the clock to claim their second straight victory.

“It’s definitely a new feeling for this team,” Morris said. “Especially a game like this.”

“I’m just proud of the guys,” Morgan said. “First part of the season we were trying to find out how to close games out. Today we found a way.”