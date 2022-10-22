Hard to imagine the Millersville University football team drawing up a better way to celebrate homecoming.

Thanks to the legs and arm of freshman quarterback Robert Footman, the foot of freshman kicker Christian Makanoeich and the will of a stingy defense, the Marauders edged Shippensburg 17-14 Saturday afternoon at Biemesderfer Stadium.

The win snapped Shippensburg’s 17-game winning streak in the series, dating back to 2001, including eight straight at Millersville. The Marauders’ last win over Ship came in 2000, the last season of Gene Carpenter’s legendary coaching career.

“For us to not beat Shippensburg in that many years, this is huge for us to create a stepping stone in this new era we have,” Footman said. “It’s definitely a huge win.”

Player of the game

Footman, the Columbia grad, had 127 yards rushing and 192 yards passing, both career highs.

His 75-yard touchdown run gave the Marauders (3-2 PSAC East, 3-5 overall) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

“I saw a nice opening and just turned the burners on,” Footman said. “I tried to go as fast I could.”

After Shippensburg (2-3, 3-5) grabbed a 14-7 lead on the opening drive of the second half, Footman answered by engineering back-to-back, 14-play scoring drives.

The first one covered 75 yards and was capped by a 1-yard TD run by Marcus Pierce Jr. on fourth down. That tied the game with 2:15 left in the third quarter.

After forcing a Shippensburg punt on the next possession, Footman and company took over at the MU 14 and, thanks to three third-down conversions, marched to the Ship 13, where Makanoeich booted a 29-yard field goal with 5:47 left to play.

“It’s just a matter of us finding a way to win games in the second half,” said Millersville coach J.C. Morgan. “We had a couple opportunities early in the season and we did not find a way to do it.”

Last chance

The Raiders’ final drive stalled at the Marauder 36 when a 53-yard, game-tying field goal try came up well short.

Quotable

Morgan, on Footman: “He’s naturally athletic and he’s finding ways to make plays. He’s just scratching the surface because I’m sure he’ll tell you he has a lot to learn and a lot more developing to do.”

“He’s a winner,” Morgan added. “We saw that in him the last couple years. Now he’s doing the same stuff on our field now.”

Up next

The Marauders close out the home portion of their schedule next Saturday at noon against Kutztown.