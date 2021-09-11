No doubt about it, Clarion pushed the Millersville defense on Saturday.

But, chased into the red zone twice in the final three minutes, the Marauders came up with the right moves, and made a pair of fourth-down stops to preserve a 21-17 win on the road.

It was Millersville’s first road win over a PSAC West team since 2017.

The Marauders (1-1) in particular got a big boost from linebacker Isaiah Onuschak. He made 16 tackles on the day, perhaps none more important than the shot he landed on Clarion quarterback Michael Proios — who happened to be scrambling on a fourth-and-10 from the Millersville 17 with 51 seconds left in Saturday’s game. Just two plays prior, on second-and-10, Onuschak had broken up a Proios pass that was headed for the end zone.

Plays like those made the difference for the Marauders throughout the game.

“At halftime the thing we talked about was doing everything possible to make sure we came back to the locker room with the win,” Millersville head coach J.C. Morgan told reporters after the game. “That last play signified the willingness and desire to not let Clarion get the first down. It's a credit to those players and their mindset as leaders. It's a credit to buying into conditioning. They were on the field for a lot of plays. They emptied their gas tanks.”

In the second quarter, Steve Sweeney made his second interception in as many weeks, and his 54-yard return to the Clarion 1 set up a TD run by Jaheim Morris.

All told, the defense overcame three second-half turnovers by the offense, allowing just seven points. And on the second-to-last Clarion drive, Millersville stuffed the Clarion run game on a fourth-and-2 at the 13.

After Clarion found the end zone first, late in the first quarter, the Marauders found their legs in the second.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jared Jenkins came in off the bench and promptly gave MU a spark. On his first snap, from his own 22, he broke free for 32 yards into Clarion territory. Then he connected with Cliff Harris for 27 yards on second-and-12, and on second-and-8, Jenkins hit Mekhi Alexander in the back left corner of the end zone for a 19-yard TD.

Sweeney picked off Taylor Eggers on the next Clarion drive, and Morris' first career touchdown gave Millersville a 14-7 advantage with 7:45 left in the half. Clarion tacked on a 32-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half for a 14-10 score at the break.

Millersville scored once more, on the opening drive of the third quarter. Jenkins rushed five times and completed four passes, including a 26-yard touchdown toss to Christan Drayton III.

Up next, Millersville will stay on the road, traveling to Cal U for a second-consecutive PSAC West crossover on next Saturday.