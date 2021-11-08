Matthew Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, kicked three field goals to give Jacksonville a 9-6 win over Buffalo Sunday in a battle of defenses.

Wright's 39-yard field goal in the first quarter gave the Jaguars a 3-0 lead. His career long 55-yard field goal in the second quarter tied the game 6-6 and his 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the difference in the contest.

Here's video of Wright's 55-yard field goal.

He’s just too clutch 🔥Matthew Wright ’18 scores all 9 points to help the @Jaguars defeat the Bills 🏈 pic.twitter.com/eDoNgZcbui — UCF Alumni (@UCFALUMNI) November 8, 2021

Earlier this season, Wright, a University of Central Florida grad, kicked a 53-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give the Jags a win over the Miami Dolphins in a contest played in London. That win snapped a 20-game losing streak.

Sunday's game was not all success for Wright. At one point in the third quarter, he missed three straight kicks, as reported by the Associated Press. He hit the left upright from 42 yards, but the kick was nullified by a false start.

He then was wide left from 47 yards, but got another chance when Buffalo's Taiwan Jones was penalized for running into him.

On his third try, he missed left again from 42 yards. Officially because of the penalties, it's just one miss. So he was 3 for 4 in the game on field goal attempts.