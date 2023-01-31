Matt Nagy's NFL season this year is ending much better than it did last season. After the 2021 season, Nagy, a Manheim Central grad, was fired after four years as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

This year, he's going to the Super Bowl as assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy's title is senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Nagy was an assistant with the Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid for five seasons before getting the Bears job. He started his coaching career in 2008 as an intern in Philadelphia when Reid was the Eagles coach.

The Chiefs will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 12.