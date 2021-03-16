Matt Feiler is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offensive lineman, who is a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, agreed to a three-year $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, as reported by ESPN.

Feiler started at left guard for the Steelers during the 2020 season and right tackle in 2018 and 2019. He has played in 46 games for the Steelers, starting 40, since since 2016.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

He played 13 games last season before being sideline for the final three games of the regular season with an injured his pectoral muscle. He returned to play in the Steelers playoff game, a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, allowed just two sacks and was flagged for just two penalties during the 2020 season, as reported at PFF.com.