Chad Ryland and Jose Barbon are among the Lancaster-Lebanon League grads who will be in NFL training camps this summer.

Ryland, a Cedar Crest grad, was selected out of Maryland by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The Pats made a trade to move up in the draft to take the kicker with the 112th overall pick.

Ryland played four years at Eastern Michigan before transferring to play his final collegiate season for the Terrapins.

In his college career, he scored 405 points going 180-185 on extra-point attempts and hitting 75 of 97 field goal tries.

Chad Ryland stats via sports-reference.com

His longest field goal was 55 yards for Eastern Michigan during the 2021 season, and last year 51 of his 73 kickoffs were touchbacks, according to NFL.com.

Here are video highlights of the 6-foot, 190-pound Ryland's 2023 season at Maryland.

A Temple wide receiver, Barbon, a Conestoga Valley grad, signed a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted.

Barbon caught 138 passes, including four TD receptions, totaling 1,608 yards in four seasons for the Owls.

Jose Barbon's stats via sports-reference.com

In 2022, Barbon set a Temple record for most 100-yard receiving games in a season. He topped 100 reception yards six times last year.

Barbon 2022 game-by-game stats via ESPN.com

Here's video of one of Barbon's four collegiate TD catches.

In addition to Ryland and Barbon, Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matt Feiler will also be in camp this summer. Feiler, a Bloomsburg grad, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April. The offensive lineman previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

And another L-S grad, Matthew Wright, a kicker who has played for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, and Kansas City is likely to ink a free agent deal before the season begins.