Super Bowl LVI turned out to be an exciting finish to the 2021-22 NFL season, as the Los Angeles Rams used a late touchdown to MVP Cooper Kupp to knock off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and win the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Believe it or not, Lancaster County made its way to SoFi Stadium in more ways than one this past Sunday. Here are all the Lanco ties that were present during the Big Game.

Lancaster native Nick Scott holds his own for the Rams

Scott, a Penn State alumnus who was born in Lancaster before eventually graduating from Fairfax High School in Virginia, was a key cog at safety for the Rams' stop-unit for the entirety of the postseason, ascending to the starting lineup in the wake of injuries to starters Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller.

He had a typical Super Bowl performance, picking up a pair of solo tackles across 51 snaps on defense. Scott did get beat on a touchdown late in the first half, when Bengals running back Joe Mixon pulled up on a halfback pass and found wideout Tee Higgins in the back corner of the end zone.

Halftime show illuminated by Lititz-made lights

Scott wasn't the only thing on the field Sunday that originated from Lancaster County. The stage during the halftime show, performed by the quintet of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem (with special guest appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak), was placed atop a LED depiction of an aerial view of Compton, where Dre and Lamar were born and raised.

Those LED lights came from Lititz-based Atomic, an entertainment company that has previously assisted with several iHeart Radio music festivals, as well as stages for American Ninja Warrior and WWE.

Drone footage from Lititz father and son used in Mercedes commercial

Lititz played a small but notable part in another piece of the Super Bowl. Footage of the Veterans Memorial Bridge that crosses the Susquehanna River between Columbia and Wrightsville popped up in a Mercedes-EQ ad, filmed by Lititz resident Eric Wenger and his son Nathan... who weren't aware that it was going to be featured until after the fact!

Lancaster filmmaker directs commercial for The Botanist

Another Super Bowl ad boasted Lancaster ties. The Botanist, a gin brand, purchased its first commercial time during the Big Game, and they handed the directing duties over to Greg Swartz, who has lived in Lancaster for much of his life.

