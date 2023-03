Nick Scott has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, as reported by Jason Hoffman at Cincinnati.com. The safety, who is a Penn State grad, spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2021 season.

Scott was born in Lancaster and lived here from 1995 to 2006. His father, Irvin, was a middle school principal in the area before the family moved to Brookline, Massachusetts.

For his career, he has four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Nick Scott stats via pro-football-reference.com