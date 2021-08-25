In varying ways, what’s old is new again these days at Lancaster Catholic.

From players returning from injury to new-look players, the Crusaders are anxious to return to their winning ways following an uncharacteristic 2-6 season.

In addition to injuries, there was a new coach in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of summer workouts until late July. It all added up to six straight losses to start the season, but the Crusaders gained momentum with a two-game winning streak to close the schedule.

“I feel really good about the experience that we got on the field last year and I feel good about those guys coming back and being able to lead a different way with that experience, which is something we did not have last year,” coach Chris Maiorino said.

Seniors J.J. Keck and Isaiah Caine are back in camp and should provide a boost to the Crusaders’ cause this fall.

Keck, a linebacker and receiver, missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury.

“It’s amazing, I’m so excited,” Keck said of his return. “I think we’ll do a lot better as a team this year.”

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Three PIAA: Class 3A Head coach: Chris Maiorino (second season, 2-6) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 4-2-5 2020 results: 2-6 (1-4 L-L) Key players returning: DT Isaiah Caine, QB-DB Will Cranford, RB-LB Tony Cruz, TE-LB J.J. Keck, WR-DB Mason McClair, K-P Daniel Mueller, OT-DE Ben Reigner.

Caine, a force on the defensive line, sat out most of last year with an injury and is back with a new look as he dropped 40 pounds in the offseason.

“I’m really excited to come back out this year,” Caine said. “It’s my senior year, so I kind of have a chip on my shoulder. I want to go out knowing I did everything I possibly could.”

About the offense

The Crusaders mustered only 95 points in eight games a season ago.

Will Cranford returns under center after taking over midway through the 2020 campaign. He completed 51 of 108 passes for 817 yards and three touchdowns.

“He doesn’t miss a beat and he’s always trying to stay ahead of the curve,” Maiorino said. “He just has to execute and do what we’re asking him to do.”

Tony Cruz returns in the backfield after rushing for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Among Cranford’s top aerial targets is Mason McClair, who hauled in 15 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown last year.

About the defense

When it came to passing yards allowed, the Crusaders were the stingiest unit in Section Three, yielding only 88 yards per game. On the flip side, teams rushed for 167 yards a game. Caine’s return up front should help lower that number.

Intangibles

The Crusaders have a not-so-secret weapon in kicker/punter Daniel Mueller, who is among the best in the country. His kicking can help the offense put points on the board, while his punting can help flip the field for the defense.

Mueller, a senior, has the attention of many college programs and picked up offers this summer from Villanova and Cornell.

“I just go out, do my job and help the team any way I can,” Mueller said. “I really thrive when the pressure is on. When the game is on the line, I think that’s really when I’m at my best because it’s my time to show up and I feel like I always deliver when I need to.”

Final word

“This school is known for having a lot of success and I want to keep that going,” Cruz said. “I want to make sure when I leave here, I leave in a good spot where they can keep it rolling.”