Matthew Wright continues to kick well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lampeter-Strasburg grad was 4 for 4 on field-goal attempts and added an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons in the Steelers' 19-16 win.

Steelers 19, Falcons 16 -- box score via NFL.com

Wright, kicking in his fourth game for the Steelers filling in for the injured Chris Boswell, has made 10 straight field goals in his last three games.

Matthew Wright's stats via NFL.com

Just as he did last week, Wright banked a successful field goal off the right upright.

Here's video of that field goal, a 46-yarder that gave the Steelers a 3-0 lead.

Matthew Wright drills the field goal 🔥pic.twitter.com/SrMLBImbXr — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) December 4, 2022

And here's a link at Steelers.com with highlights of the Steelers win, including Wright's other three field goals.