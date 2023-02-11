Time was running out in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, and if the Kansas City Chiefs were to lock up a berth in the Super Bowl without going to overtime, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going to have to run as hard as he could.

On a high ankle sprain.

Mahomes did it, ignoring or overcoming an injury, sustained just a week before, that would have had a normal person either hobbling in a walking boot or not ambulatory at all. Instead, on a third-down play with 4 yards to go, Mahomes beat the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense to the first-down marker and scrambled out of bounds to stop the clock with 8 seconds left in regulation.

As he did, Joseph Ossai of the Bengals shoved Mahomes, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty that positioned the Chiefs for a relatively comfortable 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, the 23-20 win, and a spot in Sunday’s Super Bowl opposite the Philadelphia Eagles.

The sports media attributed the play to Mahomes’ courage, his bottomless well of physical and mental toughness. Some pundits suggested the Chiefs had fudged the extent of the injury as a gamesmanship tactic.

Mahomes himself had a more tangible explanation.

“Julie WAS the reason i was the guy I was on the field today!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

“Julie” is Julie Frymyer — a Lititz native who serves as the Chiefs’ assistant trainer.

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance, who hired Frymyer, tweeted to Chiefs fans, “Thanks for the support and if you loved the way Patrick played then love this person, Julie Frymyer. She designed and executed the rehab.’’

Frymyer is a graduate of Warwick High School and West Chester University, which has the country’s largest sports training program, with graduates working throughout pro and major college sports.

Frymyer has a master’s degree in exercise physiology and a doctorate in physical therapy. She’s worked at Butler, Towson and Princeton universities and oversaw the training programs of nine high schools for a Naples, Florida, hospital before being hired by Burkholder for the Chiefs job in 2018.

Burkholder is a Carlisle native whose father, at age 86, is still Carlisle High School’s head trainer. Burkholder went with coach Andy Reid from the Philadelphia Eagles to Kansas City when Reid was fired from the first job and hired for the second after the 2012 season.

“She probably has more education than probably anybody in the building,’’ Burkholder said in a video the Chiefs produced this season. “I will say this on record: She’s the single-best clinician I have ever been around, and that includes 36 years of athletic training, NATA Hall of Famers, pro football people, college athletic trainers. She’s the very best clinician.”

The story of Mahomes’ ankle and Frymyer’s work on it has been a hit across national media, including a long piece in the Wall Street Journal and a segment on “Good Morning America.’’ Through it all, Frymyer has kept her profile very low, and attempts to contact her for this story were unsuccessful.

A conventional ankle sprain, for an athlete at Mahomes’ level, can be mere annoyance; tape it up, and get back out there.

In a high ankle sprain, though, the ligaments between the major bones of the lower leg, the tibia and fibula, become torn or stretched. It is roughly twice as severe as a regular sprain in terms of discomfort, recovery time and limits on mobility.

The difference has changed games and seasons and point spreads.

Frymyer’s treatment plan began almost as soon as the end of the game in which the injury occurred, a Jan. 21 divisional playoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It involved not just the traditional ice and heat, but electronic stimulation with what Mahomes estimates was “8,000 different devices,’’ and mobility work with resistance bands.

It also involved trust, which Frymyer has apparently developed with Chiefs players, and Mahomes in particular, over her five seasons in Kansas City.

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl, after the 2020 season, Mahomes had a toe injury during the playoffs that would eventually require surgery. Frymyer led the rehab that allowed him to stay on the field then.

Mahomes was just named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the second time. In 2020 he signed a 10-year contract worth $500 million. Pro athletes at his level normally have their own doctors and trainers. Mahomes has Frymyer.

Mitchell Schwartz, a former Chiefs offensive lineman, missed most of the 2020 season with a painful, mysterious back injury. Mysterious, at least, until Frymyer tackled it. Schwartz told the Wall Street Journal she diagnosed and then remedied it in a matter of minutes.

“She’ll make sure the bad days turn into good days,” Schwartz said.

“These guys all like to have their own doctors, their own people they go see. But Pat is still plenty comfortable just going to Julie from the Chiefs.”