Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback with traces of shortstop and point guard. His throwing style - from any arm angle including underhand, and from an endless variety of body positions - defies the traditional rules of throwing mechanics.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Mahomes, a 27 year-old who just won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, is revolutionizing throwing or quarterbacking.

“Kids all want to do what he’s doing,’’ local quarterback whisperer Jim Cantafio said Friday.

Cantafio is the former Conestoga Valley and Wilson coach who trains and teaches quarterbacks through his company, SVS Sports.

“But what (Mahomes is) doing defies logic,’’ he said. “Out of a thousand kids, 999 don’t have that kind of talent. You wouldn’t teach it.’’

That doesn’t mean the thinking about throwing isn’t changing.

The traditional model for throwing a football is like that of a baseball pitcher with an over-the-top arm angle. The weight shift is linear, off a solid two-foot foundation, with a step into the throw. Throwing “off the back foot,’’is unpardonable. Think Tom Brady.

Think Chad Henne, the ex-Wilson QB Cantafio coached and taught, who just retired after 15 NFL seasons and two rings as Mahomes’ backup.

“Elbow up, lead with the elbow, over the top,’’ Cantafio said. “I still teach it the way I always taught it.’’

The emerging change has more to do with the lower half of the body. The traditional throwing footwork involves some version of pushing off a firm back foot, and into a planted front foot.

Some coaches and trainers now believe the hips and core are just as important, and are teaching a flatter, rotational throwing motion driven by a dramatic horizontal (parallel) hip rotation.

The goofy-looking “hip-flip,’’ warm-up drill Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott uses shows the direction this is headed

Brad Maendler, the Ohio-based QB trainer known for his work with Penn State’s Drew Allar, often posts video of his clients throwing with a three-quarter sidarm angle and heavy hip rotation.

“The lower body is as important as the upper body,’’ Cantafio said. “The way it’s been taught, how to use the legs and hips, is changing a little.’’

Maendler has worked with Allar since he was in eighth grade, helping to turn him from a junior high school defensive end into a 5-star QB recruit on whom Penn State has bet its short-term future.

“When I first met him, he was not an Ohio State or, frankly, a Penn State recruit,’’ Maendler said of Allar last summer. “When I started training him, he had this big long body, but he didn't really have control over it.

“You saw what he was going to be if he could pull it all together. And he did.’’

Maendler talks about “power leaks,’’ and believes a rotational, rather than linear, throwing style is the way to plug them.

Cantafio pointed out that, because of the emphasis on quarterbacks as a weapon in the run game, QBs are getting smaller while the guys trying to take their heads off are getting bigger.

“At the big-time level, they want the tall quarterback,’’ he said. “But you can’t always get the tall quarterback. It’s not a matter of throwing over (pass rusher). It’s finding lanes to pass around them.’’

Mahomes is a relatively modest 6-2. Again, though, he is also a freak. He seems to glide through the game like a basketball or soccer player. That’s because he can throw mid-glide, without stopping or slowing to wheel the artillery into position.

His personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, says he has, “the most athletic spine I’ve ever seen.”

Which explains the mind-blowing throws while “off platform.’’ Mahomes spends most of his working life off platform, off balance, off the script, in part, because of a mind-blowing ability to create torque with his hips and core.

Mahomes was hurried 58 times last season, more than any NFL QB. Yet only two starting QBs were sacked less.

“They want to be Mahomes,’’ Cantafio said of his kid clients, “but without his talent, what he does he really, really hard to do.’’