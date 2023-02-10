Billions of dollars will be on the line in the form of bets when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

The Eagles, favored by a point when the betting began, are now favored by 1.5 points, according to Oddsshark.com

The over/under (the total combined points scored by both teams) is now at 51.

Check out all the Super Bowl bets, along with instructions on how to wager and explanations of betting odds and lingo at oddsshark.com

Wagers on the game

The many other bets you can make on the game include:

-- Who will be the game's MVP? Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the favorites.

-- Who will score the first touchdown

-- Will a run or pass be the first play?

-- Which team will commit the first turnover?

-- Which team will score the most in each of quarters?

-- And even, will the coin toss be head or tails.

Other fun bets

Just betting on the game is not the only wagering option. There are many other fun bets (known as prop bets) which can be made. Here are some of them.

-- How long will it take Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem? The over/under is 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

-- Another music bet is, what song will Rihanna sing first during her halftime show?

-- And, what color will Rihanna’s first outfit be?

-- Separate bets can also be made on what color Rihanna's hair and lipstick will be.

Here is an oddsharks.com link to all the bets on the halftime show.

-- How many times will President Joe Biden tweet during the game?

-- Speaking of the president, another betting category is which celebrities will shown during the game. Biden is a betting favorite to be seen on the telecast. The odds say the others most likely to get air time are Eagles fan Bradley Cooper and any of the Kardashian sisters.

-- Will any player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?

-- What color liquid will be poured on the winning coach? Orange is the favorite.

-- How many beers will be sold? More or less than 120,000?

-- How many hot dogs will be sold? More or less than 17,000?

Check out all the the wagers at oddssharks.com.