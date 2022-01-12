Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their quest for the NFL championship as underdogs this weekend. Both are seventh (the last) seeds in their respective conferences.

The Eagles will play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild-card round. The Tom Brady led Bucs will host the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday in a game that will televised by FOX

If the Eagles upset the Bucs, they will go to Green Bay the following weekend to play the NFC's top-seeded Packers in the Divisional round.

The Steelers open the postseason at Kansas City. The Steelers plays the Chiefs, who have reached the Super Bowl the last two seasons, at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The contest will be televised by NBC.

If the Steelers win at KC, they will travel to Nashville the next weekend to play the Tennessee Titans, the AFC's No. 1 seed.

How will the Eagles and the Steelers fare in the playoffs? Will they lose this weekend, win the Super Bowl or finish somewhere in between?

Vote to let us know what you think.