Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia Eagles now know who they will play in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles, who received a bye in the wild-card Round of the playoffs after securing the No. 1 seed, will host their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, the lowest remaining NFC seed. The sixth-seeded Giants knocked off the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings 31-24 to advance to face the Eagles.

The Eagles got the better of the Giants in both of their regular-season matchups, winning 48-22 in week 14 and 22-16 in week 18.

The divisional round game will be played in Philadelphia at 8:15 p.m. this Saturday and will be televised by Fox.

How will the Eagles fare in the postseason? How far will they advance? Vote here.

How far will the Eagles advance in the NFL playoffs?

You voted:

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next