The Philadelphia Eagles now know who they will play in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles, who received a bye in the wild-card Round of the playoffs after securing the No. 1 seed, will host their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, the lowest remaining NFC seed. The sixth-seeded Giants knocked off the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings 31-24 to advance to face the Eagles.

The Eagles got the better of the Giants in both of their regular-season matchups, winning 48-22 in week 14 and 22-16 in week 18.

The divisional round game will be played in Philadelphia at 8:15 p.m. this Saturday and will be televised by Fox.

How will the Eagles fare in the postseason? How far will they advance? Vote here.