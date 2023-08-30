There were four players competing for jobs in NFL training camps who were grads of Lancaster-Lebanon League schools.

Here's a look at how they fared.

Matt Feiler

A Lampeter-Strasburg grad, Feiler was the only one of the four L-L grads who was a sure thing to make his team. The offensive lineman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April. He will start for the Bucs at right guard.

For Feiler, who played his college ball at Bloomsburg, this is his seventh season in the NFL. He has previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has played in 78 games, starting 73.

Matt Feiler's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Chad Ryland

A Cedar Crest grad, Ryland will start the season as the New England Patriots place kicker. Ryland's competition for the kicking job, Nick Folk, was traded by the Patriots to the Tennessee Titans Tuesday.

Ryland, who played four years at Eastern Michigan before transferring to play his final collegiate season at Maryland, was a was a fourth round pick of the Pats.

In the preseason, he made both of his extra-point tries, but did not attempt a field goal. Ryland kicked off seven times with five of those resulting in touchbacks. The other two were returned a combined 19 yards, as reported by Bernd Buchmasser at Patspulpit.com.

Matthew Wright

A kicker, Wright was signed by the Carolina Panthers Aug. 8 after the Panthers starter, Eddy Piñeiro, suffered a groin injury.

In the preseason, Wright was 2-for-2 in his field goal attempts and made both of his extra points. But the Lampeter-Strasburg grad was released Saturday after Piñeiro returned.

Over the last three seasons playing for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Kansas City, Wright is 40 for 46 in field attempts and 35 of 35 in extra-point tries.

Matthew Wright's stats via pro-football-reference.com

In 2021, he kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired giving Jacksonville a win over Miami snapping the Jaguars' 20-game losing streak.

A UCF grad, Wright is likely to be signed later this season by a team whose kicker struggles or gets hurt.

Jose Barbon

A wide receiver, Barbon was in camp with the Dallas Cowboys. The Conestoga Valley grad was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Per PFF, the Temple product logged 43 offensive snaps and 8 special teams snaps across three preseason games, catching one pass. Barbon was cut by the Cowboys Tuesday. He could end up on their practice squad.