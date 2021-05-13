The NFL announced the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams Wednesday. For the first time, the regular season will have 17 games.

The season begins on Sept. 9 with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's a link to the NFL schedule for each week of the 2021 season.

Here's a look at the schedules for the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles start the 2021 campaign Sept. 12 playing the Falcons in Atlanta. Philly will play nine away games and eight home games.

The Birds have two prime-time contests -- Monday, Sept. 27 at Dallas on ESPN and Thursday, Oct. 14 they host the Buccaneers on FOX.

In addition playing their NFC East opponents (Washington, New York Giants and the Cowboys) twice, they will play the teams from the AFC West (Kansas City, L. A. Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas) and the clubs in the NFC South (New Orleans and Carolina, in addition to the Falcons and Bucs)

Here's the Eagles' schedule with dates, times and TV network.

The Eagles have the easiest schedule based on teams' results from last season, according to former Cowboys' exec Gil Brandt.

"Easiest" 2021 NFL schedules:1. Eagles .4302. Cowboys .4523. Falcons .4544. Bucs .4655t. Dolphins .4715t. Broncos .4717. Panthers .4728. Giants .4749. Colts .47810. Bills .478 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 12, 2021

The Eagles will not have any plane trips after Week 10, as reported at ESPN.com. At the end of the season, they will have four home games and make bus trips to Washington and the Meadowlands to play the Giants and Jets. And they have their bye in Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers, who have the toughest schedule based on last year's records, begin the 2021 campaign Sept. 12 at Buffalo.

"Toughest" 2021 schedules: 1.Steelers .5742.Ravens .5633.Bears .554. Packers .5425. Vikings .5316t. Lions .5296t.Bengals .5298. Raiders .5269. Browns .51810. Rams.515 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 12, 2021

The Steelers will play nine games at Heinz Field and eight on the road.

Here's the Steelers' schedule with dates, times and TV networks.

In addition to the six games home and away against their NFC North opponents (Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland) the Steelers will play the teams from the NFC North (Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit and Minnesota) and the teams from the AFC West (Kansas City, L. A. Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas).

Pittsburgh is scheduled for five prime-time games. In the prime-time contests, the Steelers will host Seattle Oct. 17 (NBC) and the Bears Nov. 8 (ESPN). They will play at the Chargers (NBC) on Nov. 21 and at the Vikings (FOX) on Dec. 9. And the Browns will visit Heinz Field Jan. 3 for a night game on ESPN.