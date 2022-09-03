It was a night of firsts at Shadek Stadium. First night football game in the history of the stadium — second overall in F&M history — first victory of the Tom Blumenauer era.

Franklin & Marshall delivered their new boss his first win as a head coach, defeating Lebanon Valley 26-7 Friday night in a game that was, at times, sloppy, at times scintillating. The Diplomats took advantage of timely defense, and even timelier offense, to secure the victory.

“They played hard and they played together,” Blumenauer said. “We were sloppy at times, and that happens sometimes in Week One. But, the defense came up big.”

Such a situation came as the scoreless first quarter turned to the second.

The Dutchmen had just moved to the Dips’ 15, first-and-10. On the first play of the second quarter Warwick grad Justin Gerhart dropped Dion Bryant for a 4-yard loss. Next play, Kevonte Beard tackled Jay Sisko for a loss of 5 yards.

Elco grad Braden Bohannon (15-for-30, 141 yards, 2 INTs; 16-65 rushing) couldn’t connect with Reilly Taylor on third down and Kevin Roberts came on for a 41-yard field goal attempt. Which was blocked by Amare Conley.

“All training camp (Conley) gave our field goal team fits,” Blumenauer said. “We had a feeling he was going to get one tonight.”

Taking over at their own 28, the Dips moved smartly to the end zone. Jack Sutton broke a 30-yard run. Two plays later Sutton pulled in a 35-yard slant from freshman quarterback Jake Fant, making his first collegiate start.

Aaron Rascoe (12 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs) scored from the 11 on the next play and the Dips were never headed.

They added Isaiah Brown’s 30-yard TD on a post route and Rascoe’s second score, a 1-yard dive, to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.

“I owe it all to my offensive line,” Rascoe said. “I had a suspicion (we’d be good) coming out of camp, but you can never jinx it.”

“He had as good a training camp as I’ve seen a running back have,” Blumenauer said. “We’re going to count on him as our primary back moving forward.”

Midway through the third quarter the Dutchmen got untracked, driving 89 yards in 14 plays, taking 7:33 off the clock as Jacob Shermyer scored from the 2.

An exchange of interceptions — Justin Gerhart picking Bohannon at the F&M 5, Ryan Kilgarrif wrestling Fant’s pass away from the receiver and returning it to the 10, appeared to give LVC late life.

Three pass plays netted 5 yards and Matt Sculley and Jeff Decker teamed to drop Bohannon for no gain on fourth down.

Fant broke a tackle at the 25 on his way to an 87-yard scamper to the LVC 1. The Dutchmen stiffened and Laurence Miller clicked on a 20-yard field goal. Owen Walsh pulled in a tipped-ball interception, taking it to the LVC 12 and Miller was good from 24 yards to ice the 26-7 final.

“The defense really clamped down and bailed us out,” Blumenauer said. “We talk about being great in pressure situations, and I think they accomplished that tonight.”