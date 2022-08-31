In November 2019, in the waning moments of a 55-7 rout of Gettysburg, F&M freshman linebacker Kevonte Beard blocked a punt, returning it 15 yards for the final score of the afternoon.

He couldn’t know that, for the immediate future, that autumn Saturday would be the last time he and his Diplomat teammates would experience a normal football season.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out F&M’s 2020 football season — along with, it should be noted, that of every program in the Centennial Conference — and when the Diplomats gathered, 22 months later, for some serious football, it was like starting over.

“It definitely was a challenge,” recalled Beard, as he and his teammates prepare for a new season. “But, we don’t shy away from a challenge.”

As the 2021 season unfolded they were, perhaps, not quite prepared for the challenge. Leading in the fourth quarter in their first two games of the 2021 season, F&M lost both: by five to Lebanon Valley after being up seven; by two, in five overtimes, to Susquehanna after leading by 14.

The losses ushered a span of four losses in the first five games, the last a grizzly 56-point loss at Johns Hopkins, triggering some deep introspection within the team.

“I think we lost some focus those first two games,” said junior defensive back and Warwick alum Justin Gerhart. He noted that, after Hopkins, “We were like, ‘Dang! We’re not letting this happen anymore.’ That gelled us together.”

“It took a while to find that chemistry,” said Beard. “We thought we were in a good place. We just had to find a way to finish.”

The team rallied and won five of its last six to cap a winning season — including sweeping the rivalry trophy games, the Conestoga Wagon with Dickinson and Lincoln Hat with Gettysburg.

“You saw, second half of the season,” Beard added, “we started picking things up more.”

Normalcy restored. Then, after 16 years at the helm of the Diplomats, head coach John Troxell left to skipper the program at his alma mater, Lafayette University.

So it’s a new challenge, and a new normal, as F&M welcomes Tom Blumenauer as its new head coach.

With a background of building successful offenses at multiple programs, Blumenauer comes to F&M after six years as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Williams College. In 2021 the Ephs won their first New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) championship in over a decade, completing a 9-0 season.

Settling in with the Diplomats, he likes what he sees and the progress made in the early going.

“I think I’ve walked into a terrific culture that was built here before I got here,” Blumenauer said. “The kids have been incredibly receptive. It’s a tight-knit group who do things the right way. They play hard for the guy next to them.”

While it is a tight-knit group, it is also a group that might be a little short on experience. Of the 22 seniors on the 95-man preseason roster, just 11 saw significant playing time in 2021. In all, 27 returning players – 16 on defense, 11 at offensive skill positions – saw significant playing time.

Which does not offer the inside track on a starting position. “While there are some returning starters,” Blumenauer said, “the message I’m trying to get across to the guys is that no one is a starter right now.”

That number includes Beard, one of six returning seniors on defense, who will play what appears to be a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. At D-end he recorded 52 tackles, 31 solo, six sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2021.

“Devonte Beard is as good a leader as there is,” Blumenauer said. “He holds teammates accountable the right way. He puts in the work and he knows the defense as well as anybody.”

Under defensive coordinator Michael Phelan, who joins the staff after three years at St. Lawrence University, the Diplomat defense will be quicker, if simpler, than previous seasons while switching from a 4-3 base to a 3-4.

Beard is one of four veteran ‘backers, along with Owen Walsh (21 tackles, 13 solo, .5 TFL), Jacob Hille (19, 11, .5) and Manny Quiles.

Up front Bobby Buchys (14 tackles, 7 solo, 4 tackles for losses, 2 sacks), Brian Lafty (14, 5, 2.5 TFL), and Tom Papa (12, 4, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) anchor the line. Kell Hall (20 tackles, 5 solo, 2 INTs), Luke Dauberman (14, 7), Matt Scully (13, 9), Gerhart (4, 3) and sophomore Amare Conley hold down the secondary.

“Those are guys who are going to put some pressure on opposing offenses,” said Blumenauer.

Jermaine Conyers, second on the team in rushing behind the since graduated Keshon Farmer, left the program to join Troxell at Lafayette. With the running back position wide open, Mitch Wagner (21-67, 1 TD) and Dante Wilson should see action out of the backfield along with Aaron Rascoe.

“I think everything we do starts with being able to run the ball effectively,” said Blumenauer. “We’re going to be a team that finds ways to run the ball effectively. It all comes down to how can we get our most explosive players the ball in space.”

As a freshman, quarterback Logan Crouse had a mixed introduction to Centennial Conference football, completing just over half his passes (123 of 236) for 1,301 yards. He tossed 11 TDs, against 12 interceptions.

With a year under his belt the sophomore is one of seven QBs in camp. He appears to have secured the opening day start, backed by freshman Ty Tremba.

There is a veteran corps of receivers to target in Jack O’Hearen (28 catches, 338 yards, 4 TDs), Tim Walters (16-229), Ben Moir (17-183) and Warwick alum Trey Glass (14-170). Will Higson (7-77) returns at tight end.

Glass was a revelation in his first four starts before an injury ended his sophomore season. “I tore my meniscus in practice, Hopkins week,” Glass said. “I had surgery, rehabbed all winter and now we’re here.”

Manheim Township grad Jack Rodenberger is back to handle punts and placements. He converted three of eight field goal attempts, the longest a 40-yarder, was 16-for-16 on PATs and averaged 37.3 yards while punting 71 times.

Picked to finish fifth in the conference, the Diplomats open the season hosting Lebanon Valley Friday night in the first night game at Shadek Stadium.