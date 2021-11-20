Franklin & Marshall closed its 2021 football season on a winning note Saturday, overpowering Stevenson 42-28 in a Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game at Shadek Stadium in Lancaster.

The Diplomats ended on a roll, too, having won four of their last five contests to finish 6-5 overall, with a 5-4 conference mark.

Calvin Krippner earned game MVP honors Saturday, after returning an interception for a touchdown and scooping up a fumble and returning it for his second defensive TD of the day.

All told, the defense picked off four Stevenson passes and had five sacks — four from Lancaster Catholic grad Peyton Snopek, who tied the program’s single-game record with that tally.

Beyond that, it was a well-rounded effort from the F&M offense, which scored two touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground, including Keshon Farmer’s run to open the scoring, which gave him sole possession of the program’s career rushing touchdowns record with 31.

The Diplomats scored early and often jumping out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.

After getting the Mustangs to punt on their first drive, the snap was botched and the Diplomats took over at the opponent’s 27 yard line. That left Farmer to grab his record on his first carry of the day — his 27-yard run put the Diplomats up 7-0 just under four minutes into the game.

After getting another stop defensively, F&M’s Jermaine Conyers got the next drive started with a 53-yard run to the Stevenson 3. After a pass interference call in the end zone, Conyers plunged in from two yards out to make it 13-0 with 8:18 left in the first quarter. Dan DiBeneditto then picked off a pass that led to a 33-yard Laurence Miller field goal.

In the second period, after pinning the Mustangs inside their 15, Krippner made an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown. Though a two-point conversion failed, the Diplomats still upped their lead to 22-0.

The Diplomats added two more TDs in the third and one in the fourth. Conyers ran for 25 yards on a pair of carries before catching a pass that was tipped up into the air before he ran 47 yards to put his team up by three scores. On the next drive, Stevenson was faced with a third and long before Snopek came away with one of his four sacks, stripping the quarterback before Krippner picked up the loose ball and returned it 23 yards for his second TD of the day.

Jakob Hoffman found Drew Benfatti for a 28-yard touchdown reception to match the team’s season high in points.

Manheim Township grad Jack Rodenberger had a solid day punting for the Diplomats, landing four of his six punts inside the 20 and averaging 42.2 yards per attempt.