On True Blue Weekend, for the longest time, it appeared the football fates would not be true to the Blue.

Time and again, Dame Fortune spurned Franklin & Marshall’s football team before relenting and welcoming the Diplomats in the second half of a 28-17 victory over Dickinson on Saturday in Lancaster.

Under sun-splashed skies and before an appreciative homecoming gathering, the Diplomats (3-3 Centennial Conference, 4-3 overall) scored twice in the second half and turned back an awakening Red Devil offense to retain possession of the Conestoga Wagon trophy, symbolic of this long-standing rivalry between the two schools.

It was the Diplomats’ 67th victory, along with three ties, in the 113 games between the teams.

“They played team defense and they kept us in the game early when we made mistakes on offense and special teams,” said Diplomats coach Tom Blumenauer. “Eventually, we were able to settle down offensively.”

It was a yeoman’s effort for the Diplomat defense, which controlled the Red Devils (2-4, 2-5) all day. They forced seven punts, intercepted quarterback Rocco DiRico three times – once for a pick-6 – and kept Dickinson’s offense out of the end zone.

The Devils’ points came on two defensive touchdowns and a field goal off a blocked punt deep in Diplomat territory.

Dickinson had 47 yards total offense in the first half, 16 rushing, and finished the game with 254 total yards, representative of their offense coming to life. And representative of F&M’s defense transitioning from controlling the pace to commanding it.

“Everybody around us was doing our job,” said defensive end and co-captain Kevonte Beard. “Somebody’s going to make the play and there were a lot of plays being made.”

The Diplomats came out of halftime tied 14-14, but took the first possession 65 yards in nine plays, keyed by a 12-yard completion from Ty Tremba to Will Higson and a 20-yard completion to Brady Aselton to the Devils’ 4. Two plays later, Tremba bootlegged around left end and scored from a yard out, his second TD of the day, and the Dips had their first lead of the day.

Dickinson marched from its 32 to the Dips’ 20 before Warwick grad Justin Gerhart intercepted DiRico at the 10. F&M couldn’t move the sticks and Nikkos Kovanes blocked Manheim Township alum Jack Rodenberger’s punt, downed at the Dip 23.

DiRico found Johnny Knight for 21 yards to the 1, but on successive plays, Bobby Buchys tackled Diante Bell for a 2-yard loss off Beard’s hurry; the Devils lost 7 yards on a fumble that was ruled they recovered – even though Jeff Decker came out of the pile with the ball in his hands – and Brian Lafty and Owen Walsh combined to drop DiRico for an 8-yard sack. Kicker Matt Moroz was good from 32 yards, but it was a hollow result for Dickinson.

“It’s an ebb-and-flow game; sometimes things aren’t going to go our way,” said Blumenauer. “We responded in a big fashion.”

On their next possession, the Devils moved from their 20 to the Dips’ 30, before Lafty brought down DiRico for a 1-yard loss and Beard recorded an 8-yard sack. F&M took over at its 22 and punted three plays later, but retained possession after Kovanes was called for roughing Rodenberger on the punt.

The Diplomats eventually punted from their 48, but the penalty cost Dickinson almost two minutes on the game clock. Five plays after Dickinson took over at its 15, luck was a lady for F&M as Ball tipped DiRico’s pass into the air, Matt Sculley pulled it down and raced down the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown.

If that play didn’t ice the game, Matt Wertz’s did. With a little over three minutes to play, Dickinson drove 77 yards to the F&M 2 before Wertz picked off DiRico in the back of the end zone.

As the day began, the Diplomats ran two offensive plays and found themselves in a 7-0 hole as Ellis Tompkins took an interception 48 yards to the house.

F&M clawed back on a seven-play, 50-yard drive capped by Tremba’s 14-yard TD scamper. With six minutes to halftime, Warwick grad Trey Glass signaled for a fair catch on Matt Maiona’s punt near the 35, then let it bounce. The ball rolled to the F&M 4.

Three plays later, Dante Barnett sacked Tremba in the end zone, Neville Kreuger fell on Tremba’s fumble and the Devils led 14-7.

“That play didn’t go our way,” Tremba admitted. “It happens in football. We get up and get the next play.”

Shaking off the hit – one of many crushing blows Tremba absorbed in the first half – he broke a 31-yard run from the Dips’ 43 to the Devils’ 26 on fourth-and-two.

“It was a (designed) read play,” said Tremba, who faked to Aaron Rascoe before taking off. “I got my cue to keep the ball, let the O-line go to work, the hole was massive and I took the lane.”

With a fresh set of downs, Tremba directed the ball to Gary Lewis, who out-jumped Jason Hollinger at the right pylon for a 26-yard TD and a 14-14 halftime tie.

Note: Umpire Bruce Cronauer suffered an apparent bee sting just before or at halftime, according to F&M sources. He received medical attention at halftime and was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. His condition was unknown at press time.