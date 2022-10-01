The Franklin & Marshall offense never gave in as it tried to keep up with the high-octane offensive attack of Johns Hopkins, the No. 8-ranked NCAA Division III team in the country.

The Diplomats put up a season-best 452 yards, but it still wasn’t enough as the Blue Jays gouged the F&M defense for 540 yards en route to a 43-26 Centennial Conference win Saturday afternoon at Shadek Stadium in Lancaster.

With the win, Hopkins remained unbeaten (4-0 CC, 5-0 overall), while the Diplomats (1-3, 2-3) have now lost two straight. The 46 points were the second-fewest of the season for the Jays, who came to Lancaster on the heels of back-to-back shutouts by a combined score of 124-0.

Blue Jays quarterback Ryan Stevens completed 26-of-39 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Artie Collins was his favorite target, hauling in 11 passes for 176 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, running back Danny Wolf carried it 23 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re an explosive football team and they’re a veteran football team,” first-year F&M coach Tom Blumenauer said. “They put a lot of pressure on you to bring your A-game every snap.”

Player of the game

Despite all the offense, Blue Jays defensive lineman Luke Schuermann stole the show, breaking the team record with six sacks as the JHU defense swarmed Diplomats quarterback Ty Tremba and got to him for 11 sacks.

Schuermann had only 3.5 sacks through the first four games of this season, but he did record 11 last season, when he was named CC Defensive Player of the Year.

Key F&M statistics

Tremba, a freshman, completed 19-of-35 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns, despite being pressured all afternoon. Tremba’s 87-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Rascoe late in the third quarter was the sixth-longest pass play in Diplomats history.

“I thought Ty’s effort and his relentless play was so impressive,” Blumenauer said. “He never wavered and he made one big play after another just to keep us in the ballgame.”

Warwick graduate Trey Glass had a career day for the Diplomats with 131 yards on six receptions.

When Tremba hooked up with Tim Walters for a 12-yard TD pass to tie the game, 7-7, in the second quarter, it marked the first points the Hopkins defense had allowed in a 148-minute span over four games.

Quotable

“They’re incredibly talented,” Blumenauer said of Hopkins. “They’re a top 10 team for a reason.”

“They’re a handful,” he added. “We wanted to make it hard for them, we wanted to make them have to drive the field and we wanted to limit the big plays. In spots, we were successful but they’re an explosive operation.”

Up next

The Diplomats are idle next week before returning to action in two weeks at Juniata.