As college football evolved in the 1980s and ’90s, leading to a more wide-open game, legendary Penn State coach Joe Paterno stubbornly stuck to the tried-and-true: defense and field position.

There was a reason for that, beyond Paterno’s 1950s Jesuit education. It delivered results.

Here in the third decade of the third millennium, in the face of RPO’s and other Wild West offenses, defense and field position still wins football games.

It won the game for Ursinus on Saturday afternoon at Franklin & Marshall’s Shadek Stadium as the Bears (2-1 Centennial Conference, 3-1 overall) defeated the Diplomats 22-7.

The Bears’ Billy Cook punted seven times, with three of those punts downed, respectively, at the F&M 4-, 1- and 5-yard lines. The fruit of those punts brought the Bears 12 of their 22 points.

Defensively, the Bears’ interior six — tackles Sean Spinosa and Jack Ginley III, ends Ethan Belville and Ryan Bodolus and linebackers Brett Gross and Julian Jones — accounted for 42 of the Bears’ 77 total tackles, three-and-a-half sacks and seven tackles for a loss and constantly disrupted the Diplomats’ offense.

Not counting the possessions that began in Ursinus territory after turnovers, F&M (1-2 CC, 2-2 overall) crossed midfield five times in 15 possessions, getting in the red zone once.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of moving the sticks early on,” F&M coach Tom Blumenauer said.

It was a day for the defenses as F&M’s kept the Diplomats in the game.

“They sure did,” Blumenauer said. “I told them after the game, they proved to be the fantastic defense we thought they were.”

Interior linemen Brian Lafty and Bobby Buchys combined for 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while ends Kevonte Beard and Jeff Decker combined for 11 tackles and 1.5 for losses.

The yeoman’s work came from linebackers Owen Walsh, Jacob Hille and Matt Scully with 36 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for losses.

The defense held Bears tailback Tony Holden, who came in with three straight 100-yard-plus rushing performances, to 62 yards on 16 carries before he left the game with an injury. His replacement, Dawson Fresses, fared no better with 40 yards on 19 carries — at one point in the second half he rushed nine times for a net zero yards, including five straight no gains.

When the Bears went to the air, Walsh (2), Dante Medlar and Matt Wertz intercepted Jack Psenicska four times. But the field position told the story as Psenicska completed 17-of-32 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, 14 yards to Nick Schnaars and 8 yards to Justin Collier.

“It seemed like every time we got into a rhythm offensively, something just didn’t go right,” said Bears coach Peter Gallagher, who admonished his offense in the postgame huddle, before acknowledging that they were, indeed, 3-1.

“Give credit to Franklin & Marshall,” he said. “Twenty-two points was enough to separate us, but it was certainly our lowest output.”

Following the Bears’ second possession of the game, and second punt, Cook’s punt was downed at the F&M 4.The Diplomats managed but two yards before punting and Ursinus took over at the F&M 39.

It took 10 plays, but the Bears navigated the distance with Psenicska finding Schnaars at the left boundary of the end zone.

Midway through the second quarter the Bears put together their longest drive of the game, 10 plays, 72 yards, culminating in Dakota Wherrity’s 31-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead. The teams exchanged punts, Cook’s effort downed at the F&M 1, and the Bears dropped Aaron Rascoe in the end zone for a safety with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Off the ensuing free kick, the Bears moved briskly, 48 yards to the F&M 8, with seven seconds to play. Out of a timeout, Psenicska scrambled, looking for a receiver, and found Collier as the clock turned triple zeroes and Ursinus took a 19-0 lead into halftime. Gallagher called it the play of the game.

The way the defenses were dominating, that lead appeared insurmountable, and it was. Ursinus upped its advantage to 22-0 on Wherrity’s second field goal of the day, this from 22 yards, late in the third period.

Ty Tremba (11-of-17, 112 yards), in relief of Logan Clouse (3-10-1 INT, 14 yards), led the Diplomats to their lone score, with 5:09 to play, going 59 yards in six plays, the big plays a 24-yard completion to Rascoe and 22-yard catch by Jack Sutton (4-56). Rascoe (14-50) scored from the 3 to put the Dips on the board.

They fumbled away their last two possessions of the game, however, and were left to dissect the aftermath.

“Whether it was really good play by them or poor execution by us,” Blumenauer said, “it’s something we’ll take a long look at the schemes and find ways to improve moving forward.”